Opioid center audit flags grant to buy former country club

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland auditors have found numerous deficiencies in how grants are approved by the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center, including approval of $750,000 to buy a former country club. State auditors released a report Wednesday. They reviewed $6.1 million in grants after an allegation was made to a fraud hotline. The deal at the former country club did not go through, and the funds were not awarded. Center officials say the grant was to develop an agricultural-based treatment program. They say the fact that the site was once associated with a country club is a “mischaracterization.”

