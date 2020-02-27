On Election Day 2020, 1 in 5 California Voters Will Be Foreign-Born

An estimated 10% of Americans eligible to vote in November’s presidential election will be foreign-born — a record share of…

An estimated 10% of Americans eligible to vote in November’s presidential election will be foreign-born — a record share of the country’s voting population that is concentrated in a handful of states.

The U.S. immigrant population eligible to vote in 2020 stands at more than 23 million, according to a recent report published by the Pew Research Center. More than 5 million of those foreign-born eligible voters live in California, where more than 1 in 5 eligible voters (21%) are immigrants, according to Pew’s analysis of Census Bureau data.

[READ: States, Governors Increasingly Focused on Broadband Expansion]

States With the Most Eligible Immigrant Voters

— California (5.48 million)

— New York (2.53 million)

— Florida (2.49 million)

— Texas (1.82 million)

— New Jersey (1.16 million)

— Illinois (0.9 million)

— Massachusetts (0.62 million)

— Virginia (0.55 million)

— Washington (0.52 million)

— Pennsylvania (0.48 million)

Naturalized immigrants must meet several eligibility requirements before they are able to vote in U.S. elections — including continuous residency in the country, mastery of basic English and an understanding of American history and government. Despite those requirements, the total number of foreign-born eligible voters in the U.S. has nearly doubled since 2000, when the U.S. held just 12 million immigrants who were eligible to vote.

“The number of immigrant eligible voters has increased steadily over the past 20 years, up 93% since 2000,” according to the report. “By comparison, the U.S.-born eligible voter population grew more slowly (by 18%) over the same period, from 181 million in 2000 to 215 million in 2020.”

States With Largest Percentage of Eligible Voters Who Are Immigrants

— California (21%)

— New Jersey (19%)

— New York (18%)

— Florida (16%)

— Hawaii (15%)

— Nevada (14%)

— Massachusetts (12%)

— Maryland (11%)

— Rhode Island (10%)

— Connecticut (10%)

Nearly two-thirds of all eligible immigrant voters are Hispanic (34%) or Asian (31%), with Mexico, the Philippines, India, China and Vietnam their most common countries of origin. An estimated 67% of all Asian eligible voters in the U.S. are immigrants, according to Pew, while just 33% are U.S.-born. That’s compared with 25% of all eligible Hispanic voters who are immigrants. Three-quarters of eligible Hispanic voters in the U.S. were born in America.

“As immigrant eligible voters have grown in number since 2000, their voter turnout rates in presidential general elections have lagged those of U.S.-born voters,” according to the report. “In 2016, 62% of U.S.-born eligible voters cast a vote, compared with 54% of foreign-born voters.”

Still, Hispanic and Asian immigrants have displayed a greater degree of political engagement than their U.S.-born counterparts in recent years. Among Hispanic eligible voters, more than half (53%) of the foreign-born population voted in 2016, compared with just 46% of U.S.-born people of Hispanic heritage. A similar pattern was evident in the most recent presidential election among Asians: 52% of Asian immigrants voted, compared with 45% of American-born Asians.

[READ: Amazon, Facebook, Home Depot Among Companies Paying to Train Workforce]

By comparison, 66% of the U.S.-born white population voted in the 2016 presidential election, as did 59% of the U.S.-born black population.

Democratic presidential hopefuls have adopted a decidedly more pro-immigration stance than what has been seen out of the White House in recent years, as President Donald Trump’s administration has moved to crack down on both legal and illegal immigration. Pew estimates nearly half of all eligible immigrant voters (46%) live in states that have primaries or caucuses scheduled on or before March 3, known as Super Tuesday.

During the 2016 primaries, just 21% of eligible immigrant voters lived in states with primaries or caucuses on or before Super Tuesday. The front-loading of immigrant voters in the 2020 primaries is largely due to California moving its primaries from June to March.

More from U.S. News

Tuition-Free College Programs Are Gaining Momentum in the U.S.

Which States Should Come First in the Presidential Primaries?

Gun Control Stalls in Florida Despite Efforts After Parkland Shooting

On Election Day 2020, 1 in 5 California Voters Will Be Foreign-Born originally appeared on usnews.com