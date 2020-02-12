Home » Latest News » Off-duty Maryland deputy fires…

Off-duty Maryland deputy fires at man trying to steal car

The Associated Press

February 12, 2020, 7:25 AM

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police chief says an off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot at a suspect who was trying to steal a car. Bowie Police Chief John Nesky told news outlets the department initially responded to reports that three suspects were pulling on door handles after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrested two of the suspects but the third got away. Nesky says the off-duty Prince George’s Sheriff’s deputy, who was nearby at the time, saw someone matching the description trying to steal another car, confronted him and fired at him. Nobody was wounded. News outlets report the suspect escaped in a stolen Jeep. Prince George’s police are investigating the deputy’s use of his weapon.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up