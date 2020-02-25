Nutrition Facts About Avocado Oil

Avocados are a versatile stone fruit that provide a lot of health benefits. They make great additions to salads and…

Avocados are a versatile stone fruit that provide a lot of health benefits. They make great additions to salads and salsas and can be enjoyed in a range of dishes. Widely regarded as a superfood, avocados provide lots of fiber, healthy fat and plenty of vitamins, and their popularity is growing. Whether enjoying mashed avocado on toast or a healthy smoothie add-in, Americans have embraced this fatty fruit.

While avocados themselves have gained a wide following, their oil is still somewhat less widely used. But if you’re looking for a heart-healthy oil for cooking, salad dressings and other uses, it may be a great option.

Avocado Oil Nutrition Information

Let’s start with the basics. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that a tablespoon of avocado oil contains:

— Calories: 124.

— Fat: 14 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 0 grams.

— Protein: 0 grams.

— Fiber: 0 grams.

— Sugars: 0 grams.

— Sodium: 1 milligram.

As you can see, avocado oil is pretty much exclusively fat. But there’s more to the story. There are actually three types of fat in avocado oil, and a tablespoon of avocado oil contains:

— Monounsaturated fat: 10 grams.

— Polyunsaturated fat: 2 grams.

— Saturated fat: 2 grams.

Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, an integrative medical specialist with St. Jude Medical Center in Southern California, says that “avocado oil is over 70% monounsaturated fat, which makes it a healthy fat.”

Not All Oils Are Created Equal

Oils are simply fats that are liquid at room temperature. There are lots of different types of oil that are derived from a variety of sources. In the U.S., we use a lot of canola oil, corn oil, olive oil and sunflower oil. Other oils such as walnut and sesame are sometimes used for flavoring. And foods like mayonnaise, salad dressing and margarine also contain oil.

Low in Polyunsaturated Fat

Not all oils have the same nutritional profile, and some are considered healthier than others. “Avocado oil is far superior to vegetable oils such as canola, soybean or corn oils, which are highly refined and considered inflammatory due to their high omega-6 content,” Nambudripad says.

Omega-6 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids that you need include in your diet, but may increase inflammation in the body if consumed in too great a quantity. Excessive intake of omega-6s is thought to be associated with inflammatory bowel disease, cardiovascular disease, obesity, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and depression.

Therefore, you want to choose oils that are lower in polyunsaturated fat. Avocado oil is a good option, given that there’s only 2 grams of polyunsaturated fat in a tablespoon of the stuff.

High in Monounsaturated Fat

In addition to being low in polyunsaturated fat, avocado oil is high in monounsaturated fat. Oils that are higher in monounsaturated fats are better for you. This is similar to another popular heart-healthy oil: olive oil.

Dena Champion, a registered dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says that “monounsaturated fats are considered healthy fats, as opposed to saturated fats, which are considered unhealthy. Monounsaturated fats are associated with cardiovascular benefits and anti-inflammatory benefits. Like olive oil, avocado oil is primarily monounsaturated, which is what makes it desirable.”

In fact, Champion notes that some human studies have shown that “replacing butter with avocado oil may lower total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, blood glucose and inflammatory markers.” In rat studies, avocado oil lowered blood pressure in hypertensive rats.

“Research shows that a diet high in monounsaturated fats like the Mediterranean diet does help to reduce the risk of heart disease and lower blood pressure,” Nambudripad says.

Numerous Health Benefits

Nambudripad says that “good fats like avocado oil are very important to a healthy diet. The anti-oxidants present in avocado oil help your body to neutralize free radicals and oxidative stress from the numerous toxins in the environment. It can also help to boost your immune system.” Because avocado oil is an “anti-inflammatory oil, it can help with any condition that is triggered by inflammation in the body,” he says.

Conditions triggered by inflammation include:

— Autoimmune diseases.

— Arthritis.

— Skin rashes.

— Hormone imbalances.

— Cognitive decline and other diseases of the brain.

Avocado oil offers a number of other health benefits, including:

— Preventing insulin spikes. Monounsaturated fats reduce insulin resistance, meaning your body doesn’t need to just as much insulin to lower blood sugar levels. This is good news for those who may be at higher risk of developing diabetes who need to control their blood sugar levels.

— Keeping blood sugar stable. On the flip side, preventing insulin spikes leads to more stable blood sugar levels. This is also good for folks at risk of diabetes and those who have the disease.

— Lubricating joints. The inflammation-reducing qualities of monounsaturated fats can lead to improvements in joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis. This makes it feel like your joints have been “lubricated,” and in a sense, they have been.

— Keeping your skin supple. Again, the anti-inflammatory effects of monounsaturated fats can protect skin from the effect of the sun and help slow the development of lines and wrinkles.

— Reduce cholesterol absorption. “Avocado oil also contains phytosterols, which are naturally occurring compounds that are structurally similar to cholesterol and can actually prevent some cholesterol from being absorbed,” Champion explains.

— Being chock full of vitamins and minerals. “Avocados as a whole contain numerous vitamins including vitamin E, vitamin K, B vitamins, folate, potassium, vitamin C and fiber,” Nambudripad says.

— Making it easier to absorb nutrients from other foods. Including avocados and avocado oil in your diet can make it easier for your body to absorb other nutrients, Nambudripad says. “For example, if you are using avocado oil in your salad, you are more likely to absorb the fat-soluble vitamins (like A and K) from the leafy greens in your salad.”

A Good Swap for Other Oils

Champion says that avocado oil can be a good replacement for other, less-healthy oils and fats. And because it’s a “neutral-tasting oil, it does not impart much flavor,” making the swap a little less obvious in many dishes.

For example, replace the oil you use currently for cooking (whether that’s butter, canola oil, corn oil or another oil) with avocado oil, says Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and adjunct assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. You can also swap out avocado oil in salad dressings, marinades for meat, fish or poultry and vegetables or “use it as a healthy dip in place of bread and butter or use it to make sauces.” You can even use avocado oil in baking.

Avocado is versatile and makes “an excellent cooking oil, because it has a high smoke point of 520 degrees,” Nambudripad says. This distinguishes it from olive oil, which has a low smoke point of around 350 degrees.

Therefore, adds Champion, “it’s good for sauteing and roasting at relatively high heat, unlike some oils that are best used as dressings or marinades only.”

Moderation and Quality Matter

Even though avocados are composed primarily of fat, they can actually be a good addition to any weight-loss or weight-maintenance diet. But avocados and avocado oil are calorie rich, Champion says. “As with all fat, it should be used in moderation since it’s a calorie-dense food. Just a tablespoon contributes approximately 120 calories.”

In addition, Nambudripad says that some people might not be able to tolerate avocados. “I have observed over the years that avocado is a common allergy. While many of these patients don’t have obvious symptoms to avocados, they do typically feel better avoiding or limiting their consumption.” If you have a known allergy, skip the avocados. You can also get an allergy test to find out whether you’re sensitive to it.

And if you do use avocado oil, opt for the good stuff. “The higher the quality of the oil, and the less refined the oil, the more nutrients it will retain from the original avocado,” Nambudripad says. Opt for cold-pressed brands, as this process retains more of the fruit’s nutritional value and taste.

