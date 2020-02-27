Natural Remedies for Erectile Dysfunction

Want better sex? Improve your overall health. The disclaimer, to ask your doctor if you’re healthy enough for sex, is…

Want better sex? Improve your overall health.

The disclaimer, to ask your doctor if you’re healthy enough for sex, is a common feature of commercials for erectile dysfunction drugs like Viagra. And generally, if you can climb a couple flights of stairs without getting winded, you get a green light in the bedroom.

But while so-called PDE5 inhibitors have been shown to be highly effective in treating ED, the medications aren’t the whole story — and the disclaimer winks at the bigger picture. That’s because, experts say, a man’s overall physical and mental condition play a major role in whether he’s able to get an erection that’s sufficient for satisfying sex. That’s in addition to relationship dynamics, communication with a partner and other interpersonal factors.

“I joke with my patients that anything that’s healthy for you is healthy for your penis,” says Dr. Nick Tadros, director of male infertility and men’s health in the urology division at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. “Improving your heart health, which will improve your overall health, can help with ED.”

ED: a bellwether of heart disease

As clinicians and partners routinely attest, many men are reluctant to go to the doctor — much less talk about sexual issues. Still, sometimes ED is what finally leads to a critical doctor’s appointment.

The inability to get an erection is one major reason a man will go to the doctor, says Dr. Pedro Maria, a urologist at Montefiore Health System and an associate professor of medicine and director of men’s health at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York. As men age, heart health problems tend to become more common.

And especially for middle-aged men in their 40s and 50s who develop ED, this is often the first sign of blood flow issues. That’s because vessels in the penis are smaller than the arteries to the heart. So cardiovascular issues, like clogged arteries or plaque in vessels, may first be laid bare when ED triggers a closer evaluation of a man’s heart health.

Here are 10 natural ways to address erectile dysfunction:

Never smoke — or quit if you do.

One major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and heart attacks is smoking. And — you guessed it — this can contribute to erectile dysfunction as well. As Dr. Jamie Feldman, an associate professor within the University of Minnesota’s program in human sexuality, puts it bluntly, “smoking (is) the killer of erections over time.”

Lighting up can damage blood vessels and decrease blood flow, so experts say it’s not surprising that smoking is associated with a higher rate of impotence. ED risk is increased by more than 50% for smokers. That risk is significantly reduced if you quit, but still 20% higher in ex-smokers, Feldman notes. “So never smoke if you can and quit if you do — as soon as possible,” she insists.

Maintain a healthy weight.

If you’re obese, shedding pounds can help. Carrying extra weight is another factor that impacts a man’s overall health and significantly increases his chances of ED.

Research finds the majority of men with ED, or 79% according to at least one Polish study, are overweight. In fact, weight status may have a greater impact on sexual function than age.

The risk of ED goes up in step with a person’s BMI — or body mass index, a weight-to-height ratio used to gauge weight status. The Polish study evaluating the link between ED and weight found that having a BMI over 30 — considered obese — was associated with three times greater risk of sexual dysfunction.

The best approach is to maintain a healthy weight. Or if you’re carrying added pounds, adopt a healthy lifestyle — including staying active and eating well — that support sustainable weight loss.

Stay active outside the bedroom too.

Physical activity could help improve or prevent erectile dysfunction itself. Research finds that exercise, even brisk walking, can decrease ED in a multi-pronged way. That includes helping with losing weight and also improving heart health. By comparison, other studies find that physical inactivity can undermine erectile function.

Damage to vessels, like endothelial dysfunction — which occurs when the inner lining (endothelium) of blood vessels is impaired — can mount with a sedentary lifestyle. As a result, erectile dysfunction can become permanent as severity of endothelial dysfunction increases.

But it’s often possible for men to see some improvement and even overcome mild ED — where erections aren’t what they were but aren’t non-existent either. According to a review of evidence published in the Journal of Andrology, ED and endothelial dysfunction could be improved with physical activity.

According to federal physical activity guidelines, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise. This could include brisk walking, biking at a modest pace (10 to 12 miles an hour) or dancing.

Eat a heart-healthy diet.

Physical activity and dietary improvements combined work better to improve heart health, and thus support sexual health better than either alone.

Aim for a plant-based diet with plenty of fruits and veggies, whole grains and lean protein that goes easy on fats and sugar. A balanced diet is critical to keep blood sugar under control. That can help prevent diabetes, a major contributor to ED, and reduce other cardiovascular risk factors. Similarly, for men who have been diagnosed with diabetes, proper blood glucose control is key to preserve their remaining erectile function and prevent ED from getting worse.

Generally speaking, heart-healthy diets, like Mediterranean and DASH, are recommended. But make sure to adopt an eating pattern that best suits you and that you can sustain, Feldman says.

Get more sleep.

Most health experts agree there are generally only two activities a bedroom should be used for: sleep and sex. It shouldn’t be used for working on a laptop or watching TV into the wee hours of the morning.

Besides killing the mood, any distraction that prevents restful sleep taxes the body and mind and prevents peak performance. Not getting adequate rest is associated with an increased rate of a wide range of health problems, from depression to high blood pressure. These same underlying issues, as well as tiredness alone, can contribute to ED. Not to mention, if you and your partner are sleep deprived, you may be too tired for sex anyway.

That’s all the more reason to at least try to get your recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Most adults don’t. So make sure your bedroom is a cool, dark, screen-free sanctuary.

Manage stress.

You know that being stressed out can make your interactions with your partner more tense. Well, it can also distract your brain from making physiological adjustments when you’re together, like increasing blood flow to the penis needed to gain an erection.

Chronic stress can drive up levels of the hormone cortisol, which can decrease your desire for sex. And it can contribute to mood issues, like depression, that also cause ED.

“Even young people who don’t have any cardiovascular risk can often have difficulties with erections and erectile dysfunction due to the stressors that we experience,” Feldman says. Stress goes hand in hand with the lack of connection with the body and not getting enough rest.

Slowing down and practicing mindfulness can help you become more in tune with your body and mind. “You get a much better bang for your buck when” you have an overall healthy lifestyle and address your mental and emotional well-being, Feldman says.

Make your mental health a priority.

In addition to managing stress, it’s critical to address any other mental health concerns, including depression and anxiety. Psychological difficulties are mood killers and contribute to ED.

A healthy lifestyle — again, staying active, eating well and getting adequate sleep — can all help. But for persistent mood or anxiety issues, it’s important to seek professional help.

Frequently, therapy and medication are prescribed. Just be sure to ask about sexual side effects — including ED — if you’re prescribed medications such as antidepressants. Although there aren’t always good alternatives, other drugs may still be effective and not have the same impact on your sex life.

Curb the alcohol.

Alcohol — especially when consumed in excess — can also cause sexual dysfunction.

So it’s always best for your general health and your sex life to drink in moderation. For men, that means having no more than two drinks per day.

Remember, too, that alcohol is a depressant. It can bring down the mood, as well as make it more difficult to get an erection. For best results, reconsider your routine if you usually have a nightcap before you really get your night started. “Avoid alcohol — especially around the time of sex,” Feldman says.

Consider supplements with caution.

There’s no shortage of supplements touting that they help with ED. The Federal Trade Commission even warns against phony ED cures — like “all natural” products that boast, without support, that they’re scientifically proven.

“Overall, the data for any supplements are not great,” Tadros says. “There’s not a lot of randomized studies.” Many have little or no research backing them, and studies that do provide support are frequently not of the highest quality.

Still interested in just trying a supplement? Tell your doctor what you’re considering, so you don’t have any adverse drug interactions. Stick with manufacturers whose products you’ve had success with in the past. And, Feldman recommends, consider checking out the website ConsumerLab.com (subscription fee required) for product test results and to get an independent look at what’s in a particular supplement.

The FTC warns that hidden ingredients can be harmful. So it’s most important that you know what you’re taking. And, experts emphasize, discuss it with a health provider before starting any supplement.

L-arginine

While data is limited overall for supplements touted to help with ED, Tadros says the strongest evidence seems to be for L-arginine.

Also known simply as arginine, this is an amino acid that helps dilate blood vessels to improve blood flow to the penis. A research review published last year in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found evidence to support its effectiveness for addressing mild to moderate erectile dysfunction. (That includes, for example, when a man is able to get an erection, but can’t maintain it as long as necessary for satisfying sex.)

“Again it’s not going to be a huge difference, like some of our pharmaceutical medications,” says Tadros, who wasn’t involved in the analysis. “But there is evidence that it can help.” Side effects include gastrointestinal issues such as cramps, diarrhea and nausea.

It’s recommended that patients don’t take L-arginine if they’re on a PDE5 inhibitors. At the very least, they should get it cleared with a health provider first. That’s due to concerns about what may happen if a person take the supplement and a drug like Viagra. Not much research has evaluated taking the supplement with PDE5 inhibitors, and the lack of data is one reason that experts advise against combining them.

“What we worry about is dangerously low blood pressure,” Tadros explains. That’s because both the supplement and PDE5 inhibitors carry a risk of lowering blood pressure. So taken together, in rare cases, Tadros says, they could cause blood pressure to dip too low and lead to dizziness and fainting.

