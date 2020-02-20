Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Refocuses on Infrastructure

After President Donald Trump commenced his State of the Union address earlier this month with mentions of a “great American…

After President Donald Trump commenced his State of the Union address earlier this month with mentions of a “great American comeback,” noting that “jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered the Democratic response and spoke about a 13-year-old who filled potholes.

“During my campaign, people told me to ‘Fix the damn roads,'” Whitmer said, “because blown tires and broken windshields are downright dangerous. And car repairs take money from rent, child care or groceries.”

Her speech thrust a national spotlight on a regional issue In Michigan, the condition of the roads has long amounted to a kind of statewide obsession; using the slogan “Fix the damn roads,” Whitmer made the issue the centerpiece of her successful 2018 election campaign. In late January, after state lawmakers rejected her initial plan to raise infrastructure funds with a gas tax, the governor promised to raise $3.5 billion by issuing new state bonds.

“For more than 40 years, Michigan has underinvested (in its roads),” says Jeff Cranson, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation. “We’re in a real hole.”

In the state that gave birth to the modern auto industry and is home of the country’s three major automakers and North America’s largest auto show, the roads are a sore spot, igniting widespread contempt as commuters fret about blown tires or repairs for battered shocks. The trouble is particularly acute in late winter and early spring, when new potholes can leave busy suburban highways resembling earthquake zones.

“Our transportation infrastructure in Michigan is as bad as it’s ever been,” Daniel Gilmartin, executive director of the Michigan Municipal League, testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee in 2018. He added, “It’s gone from a difficult experience to a sometimes frightening one.”

The pothole epidemic has emerged as a kind of statewide cultural fixation, inspiring a steady stream of memes that crack about “off-roading” on highways or the new state sport of pothole dodging. Last March, local media reported the story of unsuspecting motorists who got stuck in a 15-foot-wide pothole outside a Detroit KFC restaurant.

“I really didn’t know how deep it was until I’m down in there and my truck kept sinking and sinking down in it,” Boyd Pennington told Fox 2 Detroit. Pennington was trapped in his car for an hour, he told the station.

Even for motorists who don’t get trapped, the roads exert a financial toll: According to a 2019 report by TRIP, a national transportation research group, Michiganders spend $648 on average per year in extra costs caused by bad roads, with drivers in the Detroit metro area paying an average of $824 annually. (The organization calculates that the average American motorist pays an additional $599 annually because of bad roads.)

Whether Michigan’s roads are the country’s worst is up for debate: Lvl5, a company that creates maps for self-driving cars, declared in October 2018 that Michigan’s roads were the poorest of any state, based on 5 million miles driven across the country. Other comparisons, such as a 2019 analysis from Consumer Affairs, rank the state poorly but ahead of several others, with South Carolina, Louisiana, and Hawaii having the worst roads.

Yet analyses that compare statewide averages can also be misleading, because the quality of Michigan’s roads varies greatly by region: While some lesser populated parts of the state have mostly good roads, in the two most populous counties, Wayne and Oakland, nearly half the roads rank as poor. “Down in the metropolitan areas, I think we could honestly say some of the roads are terrible,” says Larry Galehouse, director of the National Center for Pavement Preservation, a research organization affiliated with Michigan State University. “And they would be among some of the worst in the country.”

Galehouse dismisses the popular notion that Michigan’s brutal weather ? particularly the freeze-thaw cycle that occurs throughout much of winter and spring ? is a primary culprit. “Every state in the country has their own challenges as far as environmental conditions,” he says, noting the extreme summer heat in the Deep South. “So it’s kind of a cop out to say, ‘Well, our roads are subject to worse climates than your roads.’ I don’t think that’s true.”

Instead, he points to Michigan’s 164,000-pound limit for truck loads, the highest in the country ? and the compounding effect of decades of insufficient budgeting. As of 2010, Michigan spent only $154 per capita on its roads, ranking it last among states; the state’s Senate Fiscal Agency recently cited a more than $2 billion annual funding gap.

Last spring, after campaigning on the issue, Whitmer unveiled her proposal to fix the roads by raising the state’s gas tax by 45 cents per gallon, which would have given Michigan the highest gas tax of any state. The effort was rebuked by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature and after months of political gridlock, Whitmer announced in late January in her own State of the State address what she called “Plan B”: some $3.5 billion in funding from new state bonds, to be used primarily on sorely needed repairs to urban highways. “Since it doesn’t require the Legislature to act, we can get started right away,” she declared.

That plan, too, has proved controversial, as rural constituents have balked about being ignored. Others, including Galehouse, who advocates for the implementation of a toll system, decry the strategy as fiscally irresponsible.

Residents and lawmakers agree that something must be done. This winter season has been mild so far, a benefit for conditions, but another problem is looming: record high water levels of the Great Lakes ? a phenomenon that’s beginning to unleash a torrent of flooding. “This spring pothole season is going to be terrible,” Michigan Department of Transportation’s Cranson says.

