Maryland sheriff: Inmate who died should’ve gone to hospital

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff says an inmate who complained of stomach pain and later died in his cell should’ve been taken to a hospital. The Carroll County Detention Center’s warden confirmed 37-year-old Nicholaus A. Cirillo told authorities he had “stomach discomfort” when he was brought there last week. Medics decided he didn’t need to go to the hospital. Hours later, he died from what the state medical examiner determined to be a perforated ulcer. Sheriff Jim DeWees told The Carroll County Times on Tuesday that “in hindsight, he should have gone to the hospital.” DeWees emphasized that the staff followed procedure, though they’ll pursue their own review to ensure future cases are diagnosed.

