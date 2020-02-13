Home » Latest News » Man sentenced for dealing…

Man sentenced for dealing fatal fentanyl dose to teen

The Associated Press

February 13, 2020, 10:31 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for dealing a fatal fentanyl dose to a 16-year-old. The Capital Gazette reports 46-year-old Jason Patton Baker received 20 years in prison Thursday with five years suspended and two years credited. Baker was found guilty in December of involuntary manslaughter, fentanyl distribution and other charges in the death of 16-year-old Josiah Klaes. Prosecutors say Baker originally sold marijuana to Klaes but that turned into heroin. Klaes died on Jan. 19, 2018. Baker was the first person in Anne Arundel County to be convicted of manslaughter for dealing drugs.

