Low Volatility ETF: Wall Street Secret?

In today’s day and age, most investors are intimately familiar with ETFs. They offer a great way for people to cheaply and easily diversify their holdings or invest in specific themes.

One type of exchange-traded fund that’s been dramatically overlooked, however, is the kind of ETF that focuses on reducing portfolio volatility. Within this type of fund, you find two different strategies: the low volatility ETF and the minimum volatility ETF.

The difference between these strategies is subtle but meaningful. A low volatility ETF simply invests in a set number of stocks in its benchmark index with the lowest volatility. A minimum volatility ETF, also known as minimum variance ETF, tends to track its benchmark index a little closer by staying within shouting distance of the broader index’s sector weightings.

Both types of ETF are intended to win by playing defense: They tend to capture less upside than the broader stock market, but also if they work well, will capture much, much less of the downside. That loss avoidance adds up over time.

The result is a number of risk-adjusted returns that look extremely enviable and, frankly, under-respected.

Here’s a look at three of the best minimum- or low-volatility ETFs:

— iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

— Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

— iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV)

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

The biggest minimum volatility ETF by assets under management (AUM), USMV has more than $30 billion in AUM at last check. This is good for a few reasons: it typically means higher daily trading volume, narrowing the bid/ask spread, and it also bodes well for the fund’s expense ratio since manager fees scale more easily across a huge base of assets than a small one.

USMV follows theory in that regard, boasting the smallest expense ratio of the three funds identified here, charging just 0.15% annually. Morningstar rates USMV as a 5-star fund.

Another important measure of low- and minimum-volatility ETFs, and ETFs in general for that matter, is a metric called the Sharpe ratio. It measures the return per unit of risk taken. A Sharpe ratio above 1 is considered impressive.

“Investing in minimum volatility ETFs as a strategy makes sense for investors looking to take some chips off the table but still remain invested in the stock market,” says Frank Lee, managing director and head of investments for Miracle Mile Institutional at Miracle Mile Advisors.

“We find minimum volatility ETFs like iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF attractive given their strong risk-adjusted returns and down market protection,” Lee says.

USMV’s Sharpe ratio clocks in at 1.3 over the past five years, loads better than the category average of 0.79.

Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

SPLV, depending on the day, has either the second- or third-highest assets under management among all minimum- and low-volatility ETFs, with nearly $13 billion under its belt.

Since its inception in 2011, the fund, which consists of only S&P 500 components, has beaten the benchmark contained in its name. Since its May 2011 debut, this fund earned 194% versus the 133% return of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

“SPLV contains the 100 stocks in the S&P 500 with the lowest volatility,” says Nick Kalivas, senior equity product strategist at Invesco. “It essentially weights them by the inverse of volatility and rebalances every quarter,” Kalivas says.

While the nature of low volatility ETFs means investors may end up fairly over- or under-weighted in a given sector when compared to the benchmark, it also “tends to win by not losing as much on the downside,” Kalivas says.

Kalivas cites scenarios like past bubbles in which tech stocks were wildly inflated, accounting for 35% of the benchmark index. A low volatility ETF would be able to ignore tech stocks entirely if no tech names happened to be among the least volatile constituents in the baseline index. Minimum variance ETFs, however, may only be able to underweight the tech sector by 5% due to their mandate.

The fact that SPLV’s returns exceed the S&P 500 over an almost 10-year period — despite taking less risk — makes SPLV worthy of mention.

SPLV’s Sharpe ratio is 1.18 over the last five years, easily exceeding the 0.79 category average. The expense ratio is 0.25% annually, which is fairly low in the grand scheme of things.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV)

ACWV rounds out today’s list of minimum- and low-volatility ETFs available to investors. The fund, which has nearly $6 billion in AUM and charges a reasonable 0.2% expense ratio, holds a four-star rating from Morningstar.

It’s important to remember that, unlike the two aforementioned ETFs, ACWV doesn’t focus exclusively on U.S. stocks, instead of seeking to track a combination of low-volatility stocks in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Three of the fund’s top 10 holdings, for example, are Swiss food & drink company Nestle SA (NSRGY), Japanese wireless provider NTT Docomo (NTDMF) and insurer Swiss Re (SSREF).

Christopher Huemmer is the senior vice president and senior investment strategist at FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds. Although not examined specifically in this piece, Huemmer notes that FlexShares focuses on quality holdings in their own low-volatility ETF offerings, which include tickers like QLV, QLVD and QLVE.

“It is important to focus on quality companies when targeting low volatility as this can potentially help capture more of the market upside while further protecting against downside risks,” Huemmer says.

Returning to ACWV: A Sharpe ratio of 1 over the last five years ends up being much better than the category average of 0.62.

How to Use Minimum- and Low-Volatility ETFs

“You always want to own low volatility,” Kalivas says, citing the higher returns and lower risk seen in ETFs like SPLV. “You just want to own it outright. Historically, low volatility has captured about 75% of the up and about 50% of the downside of the S&P 500.”

While that makes for favorable long-term risk-adjusted returns, it also means that returns during a strong bull market are quite likely to be lower than a plain old vanilla benchmark-tracking ETF. The money is made through patience and playing defense.

Funds that seek to reduce the lumpiness of returns are really great vehicles for all investors, but they can be especially useful for investors on the verge of retirement or retirement age. As Americans live longer and longer, exposure to the stock market becomes increasingly necessary even in old age.

By participating in much (but not all) of that upside and just a fraction of the downside, low volatility ETFs and minimum volatility ETFs offer a compelling option for conservative investors who still need a degree of growth in their portfolios.

