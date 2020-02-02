Keto-Friendly Meals With Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower rice is a key component of the ketogenic diet. If you’re on the keto diet, cauliflower rice can be…

Cauliflower rice is a key component of the ketogenic diet.

If you’re on the keto diet, cauliflower rice can be an important and versatile ingredient in a diverse array of low-carb dishes.

The keto regimen typically calls for only 4% to 6% of one’s daily calories to come from carbohydrates, says Lana Nasrallah, a clinical dietitian with UNC Health Care, a not-for-profit integrated health care system based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It’s owned by the state of North Carolina.

Cauliflower is low in carbohydrates, which makes cauliflower rice a good choice if you’re on the keto diet. One cup of white rice contains about 45 grams of carbohydrates, while one cup of cauliflower rice has only 2 grams of carbs.

“If you’re missing rice and other starchy foods that are high in carbohydrates, cauliflower makes for a perfect keto-friendly stand-in, while nourishing your body with fiber and important vitamins,” Nasrallah says. “Cauliflower rice is excellent paired with Asian dishes and makes a fantastic replacement for starchy grains like rice, pasta, quinoa and couscous. It’s an easy way to add more vegetables to a keto-friendly meal as the main ingredient or served on the side.”

How the keto regimen works

The keto diet is a low-carb regimen designed to achieve weight loss through fat burning. It calls for consuming less than 50 grams of carbs per day.

People who follow the keto eating regimen aim to consume 75% of their calories from fats and 20% from protein. Advocates of the keto diet say that by cutting carbohydrates and consuming more fats, your body safely enters a state of ketosis. As a result, your fat-burning system relies mainly on fat, instead of sugar, for energy, which leads to weight loss.

Cauliflower rice is widely available.

You can purchase cauliflower rice in the freezer sections of many mainstream grocery stores, says Jenna Bell, a registered dietitian based in St. Petersburg, Florida. She’s with the vertical farming company Crop One.

Using fresh cauliflower, you can also make your own rice pretty easily by grating it or placing it in a food processor. “You can eat it raw, but I stir-fry or roast it,” she says. “You can microwave it with a bit of water, but that’s more like steaming.”

Here are 10 keto-friendly dishes that include cauliflower rice:

Skillet chicken stir-fry

This dish features an assortment of colorful vegetables that are packed with nutrients, Nasrallah says.

To prepare it, heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil over a medium heat. Add thin strips of skinless chicken breast seasoned with garlic powder, salt, pepper and a lime-seasoning blend and cook until the meat is no longer pink. Remove the chicken and in the same skillet cook sliced red, yellow and green bell peppers, sliced red onions and sliced mushrooms for about 8 minutes.

“Stir the chicken back in and squeeze one fresh lime on top to enhance the flavor with minimal carbohydrates,” Nasrallah says.

Salmon casserole

This is a terrific and easy-to-prepare dish if you’re cooking for one, Nasrallah says. Mix 4 ounces of salmon with 1 whole egg, 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise and 2 ounces of cheddar cheese and bake in a ramekin bowl at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

Serve the dish with wild cauliflower rice on the side for a light supper. “These ingredients give this recipe plenty of rich flavor,” she says.

Stroganoff beef with broccoli

Beef stroganoff is a classic keto-friendly dish, Nasrallah says.

Cut your favorite tender beef cut — like beef tenderloin or sirloin steak — into narrow 2-inch strips and cook in a bullion and sour cream sauce seasoned with dill weed, she says.

To boost your intake of fiber, serve with buttered broccoli and steamed cauliflower rice on the side.

Cauliflower rice and greens

For a meat-free, keto-friendly meal, consider a hearty combination of cauliflower rice and greens, Bell suggests.

Use cauliflower rice and green leafy vegetables — such as chard, spinach or kale — as the base. You can include fresh garlic, shallots, hot or sweet peppers and coconut or olive oil. Mix in 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of sweet rice wine. “Herb it up with fresh basil, rosemary and thyme,” Bell says. “Mix in Greek yogurt for a creamier texture.”

Cauliflower rice bowl

Place cauliflower rice in a bowl and top with mixed veggies, either cooked or raw, Bell says.

Keto-friendly veggies include:

— Arugula.

— Asparagus.

— Bell peppers.

— Broccoli.

— Cabbage.

— Cauliflower.

— Celery.

— Spinach.

— Zucchini.

You can also add protein, including:

— Tuna steak sprinkled with sesame seeds.

— Strip steak slices.

— Pork tenderloin slices.

— Grilled chicken breast.

Pesto cauliflower rice with an egg on top

A combination featuring cauliflower rice, pesto and an egg is low on carbs and provides protein and other nutrients, says Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian based in New York City. She’s the author of the 2019 e-book “The No-Brainer Nutrition Guide For Every Runner.”

Making this dish is simple. Start with cauliflower rice and some pesto, preferably from the refrigerated section of your local store because it will be fresher and taste better than the un-refrigerated variety, she says. Using a tablespoon of olive oil, sauté the cauliflower rice in a pan for 2 to 3 minutes, until it starts to soften. Add the pesto and top it with a poached or fried egg. “For a little more fat, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese,” Rizzo says.

Cauliflower rice cheesy casserole

If you’re in the mood for a casserole but want to avoid eating too many carbs, try this dish that features cauliflower rice, Rizzo says.

To make it, combine 4 cups of cauliflower rice with ½ cup of grated cheese, either cheddar or Parmesan. Drizzle the mixture with olive oil, and bake in an oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.

“The combination of cauliflower, cheese and olive oil makes this a low-carb dish with healthy fats,” Rizzo says.

Cauliflower fried rice

You can easily make a version of take-out fried rice with cauliflower rice that has a fraction of the carbs and calories a typical recipe contains, Rizzo says.

Start by by sautéing a few simple non-starchy veggies, such as broccoli, peppers, garlic and onion, in olive oil for about 5 minutes. Add cauliflower rice and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.

“Top with a scrambled egg or chicken strips for extra protein,” Rizzo says.

Chili-lime catfish

Sautéing is a great go-to method when you need to cook something quickly and want to add fat to your meals, which is essential for ketosis, Nasrallah says. It’s also a good way to cook lean protein options, like catfish.

To prepare this dish, in a nonstick skillet, prepare 2 teaspoons of canola oil over medium heat. Add catfish fillets of 4 to 6 ounces each that have been brushed on both sides with a chili-lime sauce consisting of lime juice, ancho chili pepper and salt. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once halfway through the process.

Serve the fish with cauliflower rice topped with chopped cilantro as a side dish. You can also serve it with lime wedges and sliced avocados on the side.

Cauliflower eggs Benedict

Eggs are a good source of protein and can be an important part of a keto eating regimen, Nasrallah says.

For a tasty egg-based dish, stack one slice of Canadian-style bacon cooked in coconut or extra-virgin olive oil on top of cauliflower rice seasoned with salt and pepper. Place a poached egg over the Canadian bacon and sprinkle cheddar cheese on top. Serve with berries and cream.

