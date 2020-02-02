Is a Co-Branded Credit Card Right for You?

Can co-branded credit cards issued by banks and linked to your favorite stores, airlines or hotels really help you score…

Can co-branded credit cards issued by banks and linked to your favorite stores, airlines or hotels really help you score better perks and rewards than regular cards?

If you’re loyal to a brand, a co-branded card may have an edge over other types of credit cards. But a co-branded card is not always a good choice.

This guide will help you take a closer look at the traits of co-branded cards, including some of their pros and cons.

How Does a Co-Branded Credit Card Work?

A co-branded credit card is a partnership between a card issuer and a brand, whether it’s a retailer, an airline, a hotel or even an investment advisor. You can use the card for purchases while earning rewards, discounts or special loyalty perks for the brand.

Co-branded cards may go by other names, such as private label credit cards, proprietary credit cards and retail store cards.

They don’t all work the same, although each of these terms refers to a co-branded card. Some co-branded store cards can only be used with a specific retailer.

Overall, co-branded credit cards are not as popular as general rewards cards, according to U.S. News research. Nearly 43% of people who answered a 2019 U.S. News rewards cards survey said they prefer general rewards cards rather than co-branded credit cards, and 36% said they prefer a mix.

Still, if you tend to stick with the same airline, hotel or retail brands, a co-branded card likely matches your spending habits.

Is Getting a Co-Branded Card Worth It?

Co-branded cards are designed for a specific customer: someone who spends and interacts a lot with a particular brand. Michael Foguth, founder of Foguth Financial Group, a financial planning firm with offices in Michigan, uses a co-branded card for flights with an airline he is loyal to.

“I’m not trying to force my rewards to work for me; it’s what I would do anyway,” Foguth says.

Of course, not every co-branded card is a good idea for everyone, says David Almonte, certified public accountant and member of the American Institute of CPAs’ financial literacy commission. The group leads CPAs in a national effort to advance the financial literacy of Americans.

“The biggest mistake you can make is having a reward card that doesn’t match up with your spending habits,” Almonte says.

Ask yourself these questions to figure out whether a co-branded credit card is right for you:

How brand loyal are you? If you’re only shopping with a retailer a couple of times a year, a co-branded store card won’t make sense for you.

And if you take just one family vacation each year, airline or hotel cards may lack long-term benefits. That is, unless you save all of your credit card rewards to book with the airline or hotel chain for your annual trip.

But if you book travel several times a year and use the same airline or hotel chain, a co-branded card can help you access perks and earn rewards.

Are perks and rewards more valuable to you than cash back? See how cash back and general rewards cards stack up to any co-branded cards you’re considering.

Because some cash back cards can earn 2% back or two points per dollar, any co-branded card you choose should earn at least that much on most card purchases. Or it should make up value in benefits, such as free hotel room upgrades or checked bags when you fly with an airline.

Do you have a goal in mind? Some people open a co-branded card well before a trip to stockpile points or miles for use when booking. At the same time, do not spend beyond your means to earn a sign-up bonus or to collect points toward future savings.

“Getting 50,000 frequent flyer miles is not worth going into debt,” Almonte says. “There is a dark side. If you know you already have a credit card you can’t pay off on time, the chances of you being able to get another card and have it under control is close to none.”

Also, just because you earn a free flight from an airline co-branded card doesn’t give you carte blanche to overspend on the rest of your vacation.

“Keep in mind a holistic view of expenses,” Almonte says. “If you’re using points for airfare, think about how you’re going to pay for your hotel, food and a rental car. It’s still not a free trip.”

What are the card costs? Co-branded cards, especially higher-end travel cards, may have an annual fee, and some co-branded cards have higher annual percentage rates than regular credit cards. You’ll want to sit down and figure out whether the value you’ll get from a card will outweigh the cost.

If the card has a sign-up bonus, calculate its dollar value. To give you an idea, about 43% of airline cards earn a sign-up bonus worth at least $500.

Look for extra benefits that will save you money. Does a hotel co-branded card guarantee a free one-night stay each year, for example? Does an airline card get you free checked bags every time you fly?

About 59% of airline cards surveyed by U.S. News provide top-level benefits, such as travel credits, priority boarding privileges, discounts on in-flight food and drinks, free checked bags, and access to airport lounges.

The goal with your credit card APR should be to avoid paying finance charges. If you don’t think you will pay your bill in full each month, a rewards card isn’t a good choice.

Once you start revolving a balance, interest charges will eat away at your earnings. Opening a card only to get points and without thinking about how you’ll pay the bill is a classic mistake, Almonte says.

Crunch the Numbers Before You Apply

Do you truly know what you are getting into? Even if you are a responsible credit user who pays bills in full and on time, you could get burned by not learning, say, how your card’s rewards program works.

The U.S News rewards cards survey found that 62% of cardholders either didn’t research rewards programs or spent less than an hour researching them. Be prepared to dig into the details, Almonte says.

“Just read the fine print, and make sure that what you’re signing up for is what you want,” he says.

With co-branded cards, in particular, your rewards may be locked into the brand’s redemption options. Hotels and airlines often let you use rewards across several brands, but that option is less flexible than miles or cash back from a general travel rewards card.

Whether you plan to apply for a co-branded or traditional credit card, Almonte says, make sure you do these two things: “Have a baseline understanding of how your finances work, and know what they are trying to sell you.”

