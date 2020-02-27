Balanced Fund 12848.07 – 1.96 – 6.04 – 3.54 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2303.25 – .05 + .48 + 3.84 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12848.07 – 1.96 – 6.04 – 3.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2303.25 – .05 + .48 + 3.84

Emerging Markets 330.93 – 2.62 – 7.57 – 9.37

Equity Income Fund 12428.41 – 3.74 – 10.25 – 9.10

GNMA 768.45 + .05 + .27 + 1.00

General Municipal Debt 1473.94 + .27 + 1.18 + 3.52

Gold Fund 307.52 – 4.96 – 5.06 – 3.09

High Current Yield 2321.40 – .97 – 2.34 – 1.19

High Yield Municipal 700.81 + .33 + 1.28 + 3.98

International Fund 1827.55 – 2.88 – 8.36 – 9.12

Science and Technology Fund 3048.18 – 4.66 – 12.81 – 4.96

Short Investment Grade 377.28 + .25 + 1.00

Short Municipal 190.94 + .06 + .24 + .79

US Government 719.21 + .65 + 1.66 + 4.31

