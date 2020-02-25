Balanced Fund 13141.04 – 1.58 – 3.75 – 1.34 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2307.63 + .01 + .89 + 4.04 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13141.04 – 1.58 – 3.75 – 1.34

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2307.63 + .01 + .89 + 4.04

Emerging Markets 339.45 – .98 – 5.33 – 7.04

Equity Income Fund 13014.64 – 2.80 – 5.88 – 4.82

GNMA 767.46 – .02 + .19 + .87

General Municipal Debt 1469.82 + .20 + 1.11 + 3.23

Gold Fund 325.85 – 3.25 + 2.39 + 2.68

High Current Yield 2347.74 – .41 – 1.15 – .07

High Yield Municipal 698.08 + .16 + 1.13 + 3.58

International Fund 1878.61 – 1.76 – 5.99 – 6.58

Science and Technology Fund 3195.26 – 3.01 – 8.36 – .38

Short Investment Grade 377.17 + .05 + .24 + .97

Short Municipal 190.81 + .03 + .21 + .72

US Government 712.37 – .18 + .93 + 3.32

-0-

