Balanced Fund 13637.77 – .26 – .19 + 2.39 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2298.15 + .25 + .96 + 3.61 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13637.77 – .26 – .19 + 2.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2298.15 + .25 + .96 + 3.61

Emerging Markets 355.07 – .82 – 2.02 – 2.76

Equity Income Fund 13787.20 – .44 – .70 + .84

GNMA 766.69 + .04 + .12 + .77

General Municipal Debt 1461.15 + .30 + .77 + 2.62

Gold Fund 333.36 + 2.92 + 7.72 + 5.05

High Current Yield 2374.49 – .11 + 1.07

High Yield Municipal 693.94 + .29 + .82 + 2.96

International Fund 1985.41 – .45 – 1.56 – 1.27

Science and Technology Fund 3428.54 – 1.93 – 1.74 + 6.90

Short Investment Grade 376.65 + .08 + .18 + .83

Short Municipal 190.61 + .06 + .14 + .61

US Government 707.80 + .04 + .61 + 2.65

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.