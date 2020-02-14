Balanced Fund 13675.90 + .09 + .91 + 2.67
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2281.28 + .22 + .13 + 2.85
Emerging Markets 362.61 + .06 + 1.65 – .70
Equity Income Fund 13886.81 + .02 + 1.05 + 1.56
GNMA 765.64 – .02 – .01 + .63
General Municipal Debt 1450.69 + .05 + .16 + 1.89
Gold Fund 308.69 – .25 + 1.53 – 2.72
High Current Yield 2373.72 – .03 + .50 + 1.03
High Yield Municipal 688.59 + .05 + .20 + 2.17
International Fund 2012.38 – .22 + .50 + .08
Science and Technology Fund 3488.47 – .02 + 2.55 + 8.76
Short Investment Grade 376.05 + .02 + .03 + .67
Short Municipal 190.29 – .02 + .45
US Government 704.60 + .16 + .02 + 2.19
-0-
