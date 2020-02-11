Balanced Fund 13632.90 + .21 + 1.09 + 2.35 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2277.64 – .18 + .40 + 2.68 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13632.90 + .21 + 1.09 + 2.35

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2277.64 – .18 + .40 + 2.68

Emerging Markets 360.30 + 1.03 + .73 – 1.33

Equity Income Fund 13845.41 + .34 + 1.63 + 1.26

GNMA 765.64 – .02 + .11 + .63

General Municipal Debt 1449.67 + .02 + .06 + 1.82

Gold Fund 308.93 + .18 + .96 – 2.65

High Current Yield 2369.49 + .29 + .65 + .85

High Yield Municipal 687.34 – .05 – .01 + 1.98

International Fund 2017.54 + .72 + 1.19 + .33

Science and Technology Fund 3445.99 + .07 + 1.18 + 7.44

Short Investment Grade 375.95 – .05 + .07 + .64

Short Municipal 190.30 – .02 – .02 + .45

US Government 703.64 – .25 + .05 + 2.05

