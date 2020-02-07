Balanced Fund 13563.21 – .18 + 1.75 + 1.83 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2278.21 + .48 – .07 + 2.71 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13563.21 – .18 + 1.75 + 1.83

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2278.21 + .48 – .07 + 2.71

Emerging Markets 356.91 – 1.21 + 2.85 – 2.26

Equity Income Fund 13740.70 – .56 + 2.43 + .50

GNMA 765.48 + .01 + .04 + .61

General Municipal Debt 1448.48 + .10 – .14 + 1.73

Gold Fund 303.47 – 1.44 – 3.71 – 4.37

High Current Yield 2361.97 – .04 + .61 + .53

High Yield Municipal 687.15 + .09 – .07 + 1.95

International Fund 2001.78 – .82 + 2.36 – .45

Science and Technology Fund 3402.75 – .79 + 3.64 + 6.09

Short Investment Grade 375.93 + .10 – .02 + .64

Short Municipal 190.29 + .04 – .03 + .45

US Government 703.77 + .26 – .39 + 2.07

