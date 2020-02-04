Balanced Fund 13529.34 + 1.11 + .70 + 1.57
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2271.20 – .39 + .27 + 2.39
Emerging Markets 357.33 + 2.32 – .63 – 2.15
Equity Income Fund 13635.09 + 1.23 – .01 – .28
GNMA 764.86 – .05 + .10 + .53
General Municipal Debt 1448.92 – .10 + .08 + 1.76
Gold Fund 304.53 – 2.04 – 1.38 – 4.04
High Current Yield 2353.53 + .17 + .08 + .17
High Yield Municipal 687.25 – .10 + .12 + 1.97
International Fund 1991.83 + 1.49 + .03 – .95
Science and Technology Fund 3401.00 + 2.20 + 1.25 + 6.04
Short Investment Grade 375.78 – .05 + .13 + .60
Short Municipal 190.31 – .03 + .45
US Government 703.23 – .44 + .26 + 1.99
