Balanced Fund 13529.34 + 1.11 + .70 + 1.57 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2271.20 – .39 + .27 + 2.39 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13529.34 + 1.11 + .70 + 1.57

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2271.20 – .39 + .27 + 2.39

Emerging Markets 357.33 + 2.32 – .63 – 2.15

Equity Income Fund 13635.09 + 1.23 – .01 – .28

GNMA 764.86 – .05 + .10 + .53

General Municipal Debt 1448.92 – .10 + .08 + 1.76

Gold Fund 304.53 – 2.04 – 1.38 – 4.04

High Current Yield 2353.53 + .17 + .08 + .17

High Yield Municipal 687.25 – .10 + .12 + 1.97

International Fund 1991.83 + 1.49 + .03 – .95

Science and Technology Fund 3401.00 + 2.20 + 1.25 + 6.04

Short Investment Grade 375.78 – .05 + .13 + .60

Short Municipal 190.31 – .03 + .45

US Government 703.23 – .44 + .26 + 1.99

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.