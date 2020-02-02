How to Weigh Competing Law School Acceptances

As law school admissions decisions roll in, many applicants find at least a few tempting acceptance letters to offset the…

As law school admissions decisions roll in, many applicants find at least a few tempting acceptance letters to offset the rejections and waitlists. Now they face a welcomed decision: how to compare their options and choose the right law school.

Applicants weighing multiple law school acceptances should consider the following factors:

— Actual offers.

— Campus visits.

— Financial offers.

— School strengths.

— Alumni and expert opinions.

Actual Offers

Weigh only existing offers, not those that haven’t yet come that you want or expect. Don’t give up hope on schools that put you on the waitlist, but they shouldn’t factor into decisions between existing offers once deposits are due.

If you are genuinely interested in a school that wait-listed you, try to avoid obsessing over it. Simply send a letter of continued interest, stay on the list and make a decision if and when an opportunity appears.

Schools may admit applicants from their waitlist as late as September, due to admitted students who drop out shortly before or after classes begin. As maddening and exhilarating as it sounds to receive a last-minute offer from your dream school, speculating about it when you’re weighing actual offers will just make you feel worse about the options at hand.

Campus Visits

If possible, visit each law school. Research is an imperfect substitute for real-life experience. Explore the campus, attend a class, check out flyers and event listings, and grab lunch in the cafe. Talk to students, perhaps even a professor. Observe the culture and take notes on your own reactions and comfort level.

Is the atmosphere hectic or low key? Social or studious? Politically active or focused elsewhere? Do students seem close-knit or fragmented, diverse or homogeneous? What about the surrounding community? How would spending three years here shape your life?

Observations can be misleading and influenced by chance circumstances like the weather, campus calendar or individual encounters. So try not to read too much into specific experiences. Perhaps that comment you overheard in the hall reflected one odd student more than the school’s overall culture. Perhaps the gruff bookworms you see now will be cutting loose after midterms.

Still, choosing a law school is a gut decision. Only firsthand experience can give you the feel of a place.

Financial Offers

Size up competing financial offers. Consider factors like tuition, cost of living, available scholarships and loans, terms and conditions of financial assistance, and loan repayment options.

Having competing offers in hand puts you in a better position to negotiate merit-based aid, so don’t shy away from politely asking a school to match a rival’s offer. Carefully weigh each school’s financial impact, because law school is a major financial commitment.

School Strengths

Dig deeper into each school’s strengths and offerings. Do they have specific programs, clinics, internships or courses that would serve your career goals?

For example, imagine you want to practice international law and were accepted by two schools that offer courses in this field. Read and compare the bios of the professors who teach those courses.

Are they permanent faculty, or adjunct or visiting professors? Do they seem like potential mentors, working on topics that interest you? Do they have any organizational affiliations that could give your career a head start? Can you find any relevant news about the schools, like changes in their faculty and programs?

As you research more carefully, you might find that seemingly similar schools differ significantly in their specific details.

Alumni and Expert Opinions

For a broader perspective on the schools you are considering, reach out to alumni or experts in the field for brief informational interviews. Even without a personal connection, you may be surprised to find them willing to answer polite and specific requests for advice as long as they don’t feel put upon.

Ask about their experience with a school and its graduates. What’s the school’s reputation in your field of choice, and would it affect your career prospects? Is there anything else you should be aware of?

Ultimately, like any major life decision, there’s no fail-safe way to select the best law school for you. An option that initially seemed disappointing may serve you spectacularly well in the long run. But if you put in the time and research to thoroughly understand each option, your gut should help you make the right call.

And if you feel you made the wrong choice after starting law school? Make the best of it and apply to transfer.

