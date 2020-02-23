How to Understand Deceptive Food Packaging

As a preventive cardiologist, I used to send my patients to the grocery store to help improve their diets –…

As a preventive cardiologist, I used to send my patients to the grocery store to help improve their diets – until I realized I was sending them into a minefield of deceptive food marketing, where nothing is as healthy as it seems.

Recently, I walked down the middle aisles of the supermarket, trying to find convenience products I could credibly recommend to my patients. I came up empty. Just aisles and aisles of products making empty promises, packaged with meaningless claims and deceptive ingredient callouts.

While poor diet is starting to eclipse all other risk factors for developing heart disease, manufacturers are working overtime finding ever-sneakier tactics to lure you into buying the very food products you should avoid.

[SEE: Fresh, Frozen or Canned: What Is Best?]

Here are my tips on how to outsmart sneaky and deceptive food packaging:

1. Look past the cool packaging.

2. Be aware of exaggerated claims about ingredients.

3. Beware of “healthier” versions.

4. Snub comparisons.

5. Go beyond the macro of the nutrition panel.

6. Forget the first three rule.

7. Ignore the “gold stars.”

8. Follow the money.

1. Look Past the Cool Packaging.

Many highly processed items present themselves in ways that are meant to evoke a quality mission or humble origin. Just because a bar looks like it was developed by a beatnik farmer or an enlightened new mom doesn’t mean that it’s more nutritious — or even that it actually was developed by a beatnik farmer or enlightened new mom. Similarly, ignore buzzwords including keto, paleo and low carb. These terms are there to guarantee that food producers capitalize on the latest diet fad — not that you experience better health.

2. Be Hypervigilant of Hyperbole About Ingredients.

The only thing it’s safe to assume from claims such as “made with real fruit” or “contains whole grain” is that the product contains a tiny bit of fruit or grain. “Made with” or “contains” is not related to the amount or quality of the ingredient. Even a fraction of one raisin per serving qualifies the food to proclaim that it is made with real fruit. And, according to the Whole Grains Council, corn counts as a whole grain.

It’s even worse with trendy ingredients: Some manufacturers add ginger flavor so “ginger” can somehow appear on the front of the package.

3. Beware of “Healthier” Versions.

One jaw-dropping tactic of manufacturers is to change the serving size of a product and then slap a “healthier” label on it. Want to cut the sodium and calorie count of regular soup by 50%? Make the serving half a can. And buyer truly beware: What constitutes a “healthy” packaged food item is not defined.

[SEE: 5 Healthy Homemade Chip Ideas.]

4. Snub Comparisons.

Most processed foods have no business comparing themselves to non-processed items. A glass of vegetable juice may provide two servings of vegetables, but two servings of actual vegetables aren’t usually accompanied by 640 mg of sodium. No surprise: Whole fruits and vegetables always win over their processed counterparts.

5. Go Beyond the Macro.

Many foods can hide behind the nutrition panel calling attention to their protein, fat or carb content. However, carbs, protein and fats are macronutrients, which have very little to do with the biochemical impact of a food. A nutrition panel for two apples and 16 gummy bears is nearly identical, even though these foods yield radically different health effects. The most useful pieces of information on today’s nutrition panel are serving size, calorie content and sodium load. (Your total sodium intake for the day should fall well below 2,300 mg.)

The nutrition panel changed in 2020 to include an “added sugars” section to help consumers decipher the amounts of added sweeteners in their foods. However, low-calorie sweeteners are excluded from mention, even though their health effects can be just as damaging. And manufacturers are already working on added sugar work-arounds.

6. Forget the First Three Rule.

The advice to look at the first few items in the ingredient list to determine food quality no longer works. When manufacturers caught wind of that recommendation, they gamed the system by splitting “bad” ingredients, such as sugars, into various types — evaporated cane juice, dextrose, honey, high-fructose corn syrup — to lower their quantities and bury them at the bottom of the list, while combining “good” ingredients such as grains to ensure them a spot at the top. Grains might be “on a mission” and listed together, but that doesn’t mean any of them make up the bulk of a cereal.

7. Ignore All the “Gold Stars.”

Orangutan friendly? Yup, there’s a symbol for that. Unless you have a very specific health or philosophical concern, forget about badges and certifications. A potato chip can be gluten free, organic, vegan, orangutan friendly and Kosher. That doesn’t make it good for you.

8. Follow the Money.

Food scientists who formulate food products are not trying to maximize health benefits. Their charge is to find cheaper ingredients to replace or reduce expensive ones. And they’ve succeeded: A package of eight organic strawberry breakfast bars costs less than a small package of organic strawberries. Cereal with “blueberry flavored fruit bits” costs less than real blueberries. No wonder many packaged foods are less expensive — they contain less actual food.

[See: The Best Diets for Your Heart.]

The Takeaway

These food marketing ploys are not just deceptive, they’re helping to make us all sick. There’s a reason 120 million Americans are prediabetic or diabetic and why 70 million of us are candidates for cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.

This is not conjecture. It’s been demonstrated through a clinical trial: When people eat typical grocery store items touting themselves as “better-for-you”, their cholesterol levels either don’t change or even go up. The same individuals eating foods made with superior ingredients see their cholesterol numbers go down, sometimes way down, in as little as 30 days.

We can prevent diet from becoming our No. 1 risk factor for developing heart disease by changing what we put into our grocery carts. And that starts by shopping with skepticism.

More from U.S. News

Low-Calorie Snacks

DASH Diet Breakfast Ideas

11 Questions You Should Ask Your Cardiologist During Your First Visit

How to Understand Deceptive Food Packaging originally appeared on usnews.com