How to Prove Your Professional Skills to Employers

You’ve made a decision to kick your job search into high gear for 2020. You’re taking a hard look at your resume, practicing your interviewing skills and cleaning up your social media. Those are great first steps, but in 2020 recruiters aren’t just interested in what you can say about yourself. They’re looking for objective measures of your skills — and that includes hard skills like your mastery of relevant tech tools as well as soft skills like your ability to work well with teams.

According to data from LinkedIn, more than 76% of professionals have been looking for better ways to verify their skills to potential employers. In response, the networking and employment services company launched a new feature last year to help job candidates prove they can do what they say they can do. LinkedIn Skills Assessments offer quizzes designed to measure your skills. You can take as many quizzes as you like and post the results of those assessments to your profile. If you don’t like your results, you can retake the assessment in three months.

Research conducted by Indeed Assessments, an arm of the largest job-posting platform in the world, also indicates that skills are a better indicator of ability than credentials. In fact, more than half of the recruiters who were surveyed felt that resumes fell short of effectively describing a candidate. In early 2020, the company announced it was rolling out additional skills tests to U.S. employers. Like LinkedIn, Indeed Assessments measure hard skills, but the company also offers assessments of soft skills like critical thinking, attention to detail and reliability.

Of course it’s always a good idea to understand what skills are in demand and keep on top of the ones that matter to your professional career path. For example, hard skills like user experience design or data analytics are at the top of the list for careers related to marketing. If your skills need improvement, online learning providers offer a wide range of options. To get started, take a look at LinkedIn Learning courses. You can also find great training at Udemy, Coursera, edX and many others.

But increasingly, employers are also looking at a candidate’s soft skills. You can find courses to help you hone your communications skills or build better teams, but the best way to validate hard-to-measure soft skills — especially things like creativity, adaptability and emotional intelligence — is through objective feedback from your references, the people who have real-world knowledge of not just what you do but how you do it.

And today, references matter more than ever. New online reference checking has made it much easier for employers to contact references to obtain feedback and insights about your past performance. If you’re thinking about how to emphasize your skills, make sure to think about what your references can add to your job search.

Start by checking in with your references to make sure you have correct contact information for them. And that old rule of thumb that says two references are plenty? Forget it. Today, employers are talking to an average of five references per candidate, so, if you haven’t already, start building your network. Let your references know that you’re launching a new job search and share the kinds of roles you’re interested in pursuing. Help your references understand the requirements of the job you’re seeking and encourage them to talk about how your past experience prepared you for the job you want today.

It’s also important that your references understand how much their feedback will matter to your job search. Employers are no longer contacting references to check a task off their list. Because they’ve worked directly with you, references can provide valuable feedback about your soft skills — how dependable you are, how you solve problems or how effective you were in mentoring a new team member.

And remember, your references are part of a professional network that will grow and evolve as your career develops. Stay in touch. And take the opportunity to return the favor someday. Gratitude is a soft skill we all should remember to practice.

