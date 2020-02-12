How to Pick a Target Fund

Target-date funds are popular offerings in 401(k) plans, offering a nearly “set it and forget it,” all-in-one way to invest.…

Target-date funds are popular offerings in 401(k) plans, offering a nearly “set it and forget it,” all-in-one way to invest.

Also known as life cycle funds or birthday funds, these vehicles use a person’s age and the number of years, the target date before likely retirement to select the investments, with the allocation changing annually. A person who has a few decades before retirement will have a portfolio with a heavier tilt toward stocks. Someone with 10 years or fewer before retirement will have a higher bond allocation.

This type of fund is offered by all the big fund families such as Vanguard, American Funds, Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price, among others. Sometimes company 401(k) plans include a choice of several target-date retirement funds. too.

Here’s what investors need to understand when picking a target-date retirement fund:

— Target-date funds are geared to retirement.

— How to choose a target-date fund.

— Drawbacks to target-date funds.

Target-Date Funds Are Geared to Retirement

Target-date funds first launched in the 1990s. But these funds really took off after 2006 when Congress passed The Pension Protection Act of 2006, says Mike McConville, a senior product manager at Casey Quirk by Deloitte.

McConville says the law allowed employers to enroll their employees in 401(k) plans automatically and to pick a qualified default investment alternative, with one of the choices being a target-date fund.

“Many plans went with that target-date option because it was low-cost, it had some flexibility and the asset allocation was geared toward retirement, so many employers started pushing their employees to these funds. And as a result, this space has grown rapidly,” McConville says.

About $2 trillion are sitting in these vehicles, he adds.

Brian Miller, senior product manager at Vanguard, says target-date funds have three key aspects: simplification, diversification and rebalancing. Investors enter two pieces of information: their age and the year they want to retire, which is usually around age 65.

“You pick which target you want, and then the rest of it is taken care of by the portfolio manager of the asset management firm,” Miller says.

The portfolio manager will annually rebalance and change the mix of retirement investment options as the person gets closer to retirement age in an attempt to lower investment risk. That means tilting toward a conservative mix of mostly fixed income when the person is near retirement. The portfolio manager will also select from a combination of U.S. and international stocks and bonds, and may also include other asset classes, Miller says.

The funds can help people who are less financially literate, but McConville says there’s a widespread section of people who can use them.

McConville says it’s likely even at his financial management consulting firm that a majority of people probably use target-date funds in some way because of the ease of rebalancing and the fact that they’re geared toward a specific retirement date.

How to Choose a Target-Date Fund

Not all target-date funds are created equal. Funds may vary in their asset allocations and how they rebalance and decide what’s best for a person based on their age and years from retirement, known as the glide path.

For someone who is age 35, around 30 years away from retirement, their target-date fund would likely be very aggressive. For example, the Fidelity Freedom Fund 2050 (ticker: FFFHX) contains 54% domestic equity funds, 36% international equity funds and 10% bond funds. Target-date funds can hold index mutual funds, or they can hold actively managed mutual funds. Generally, a fund with index mutual funds are cheaper than an actively managed fund because index funds only change holdings a few times or once a year.

“They can be intended for different types of individuals and the costs associated with these different funds can vary wildly as well,” Miller says.

He says when choosing a target-date fund, investors should look at the holdings first. The fund should have very broad market exposure so the holder has a diversified portfolio. Investors should look that the glide path and the asset allocation is appropriate for their specific risk tolerance. Finally, investors need to compare the target-date holdings with any assets they might have outside of their 401(k).

While target-date funds are designed to be one holding, Miller says they don’t need to be an investor’s only holding.

“The key is to make sure you don’t have too many overlapping exposures,” he says. “A target-date fund can act almost as a core holding and then have some other allocation to other asset classes that more uniquely fit their circumstances,” he says.

While target-date funds for retirement in the year 2050 may have a 90% equities holding and a 10% bond holding, buyers should look at how that might be subdivided between domestic and international equities.

Beyond that, investors should look at the specific categories of domestic and international holdings. Look at the sector weightings in domestic holdings, such as large cap and small cap, while in international holdings investors should see how much is divided between regions. It may take calling up the individual mutual funds and looking at the specific stocks held.

Drawbacks of Target-Date Funds

Although target-date funds are wildly popular with investors, possibly in part because many people may not shift their automatic enrollment money out of the target-date fund and into something else, the vehicles are not without their critics.

Steve Azoury, the owner of Azoury Financial, says funneling money into target-date funds is better than putting that retirement money into something such as a money market account.

He says these funds are beneficial for people who don’t understand investing or otherwise wouldn’t get involved in putting their retirement funds in stocks and bonds.

But he says sees several limitations with them. “They don’t know what other investments you may have,” he says. “It’s a one-size-fits-all philosophy.”

He says for people who might have outside investments, these could be inappropriate when looking at the person’s entire portfolio because they may put too much weight in a certain asset class.

Target-date funds are simplistic because they are based on a person’s retirement age, not their risk tolerance, McConville says.

“Two people who are a similar age could have very different risk profiles,” McConville says. “Part of the challenge with target-dates is they do put everyone in the same bucket based on that age.”

The Takeaway

Target-date funds simplify investing, but they are designed with a broad brush and use a one-size-fits-all strategy. The benefit of using target-date funds is these automatically rebalance holdings every year so investors’ asset allocations never become out of balance.

For the person who doesn’t follow markets closely or doesn’t know what investments to choose, this is an easy way to create a retirement nest egg.

