How to Invest in Emerging Markets

Emerging markets are grabbing investors’ attention again as some people look for places to diversify their portfolios.

From 2000 to 2010, emerging markets were investors’ darling, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index rising nearly 16% on an average annual basis, powered by strength in commodities and strong emerging market currencies. But in the nine years ending 2019, the index generated only about a 2% average annual return compared with roughly a13% average annual return of the S&P 500 during the same period.

With U.S. stock market valuations high, some people see bargains in emerging market stocks. Investors are looking again at how to invest in China, spurred by the news of the phase one U.S.-China trade deal. That said, investors are also wary of the domino effect of the coronavirus in the region.

But the risks of investing in China and other emerging markets are higher than in the U.S., because of these markets’ volatility. But some market watchers say having a little long-term exposure to emerging markets allows investors to tap into strong demographic trends of a mostly younger population and economic growth.

What Are Emerging Markets?

Emerging markets are defined as economies with a low-to-mid-range per capita income; that’s why China can be considered an emerging market, even though it’s the second-largest global economy.

Investors are seemingly interested in putting money to work abroad. A recent Bank of America Global Research fund manager survey on the investment outlook for 2020 shows that survey participants increased their global equity allocations to a net 32% overweight. That’s much higher now compared with a few months ago when net equity allocations were positioned at net 12% underweight in August.

The survey also found that respondents forecast above-trend growth and below-trend inflation for the global economy.

Ajay Krishnan, portfolio manager at Wasatch Global Investors, says several forces weighed on emerging markets performance during the last decade, such as a strong U.S. dollar, various political disruptions in several emerging market countries and declining commodities prices, which hit commodity-exporting countries hard.

That lackluster performance of the past decade in part makes the region attractive because it’s cheaper than developed regions, he says.

Brian Beitner, portfolio manager of the Chautauqua Global Growth Fund ( CCGIX) and the Chautauqua International Growth Fund ( CCWIX), agrees, pointing out the long-term demographic picture for emerging markets as a whole is positive. Many countries have younger, dynamic workforces who can extend economic growth, Beitner says. China is the exception to this because of its population control policies.

Even though he cautions new investors that emerging markets are volatile, Beitner says given the equity prices and longer-term demographics, “it’s a fairly safe time to invest and the valuations are relatively attractive.”

Jack Nelson, a portfolio manager at Sydney-based Stewart Investors, says there are promising investments in the region, but he also cautions investors not to expect another repeat of emerging markets’ outsized performance at the beginning of the century, calling it an aberration based on circumstances such as the commodities supercycle and China’s entry into the global trading system.

China Dominates Emerging Markets

When talking about emerging markets, China inevitably dominates the conversation. Last year, index provider MSCI increased its China weighting to 30.5% when it added large-cap Chinese stocks to the MSCI Emerging Market Index.

Two of the best known and biggest China-focused ETFs: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF ( IEMG) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF ( VWO). These funds have more than one-third of their holdings in Hong Kong and China, while the Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund ( FEMKX) mutual fund has a 29% China weighting.

Investors who want more diversified exposure may have to look for ETFs that limit China exposure, such as iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF ( EMXC), or choose an actively managed mutual fund that seeks other emerging market opportunities.

China’s markets struggled for much of last year, and foreign investment in China slowed because of the U.S-China trade spat. Sentiment toward the Asian nation is positive, and Beitner says there is excitement over the China trade deal announced late last year, although he says he’s taking a wait-and-see attitude on it.

The country’s stocks are getting hit because of the news of the coronavirus. Market watchers are keeping a close eye on the spread of the illness.

Beitner and Krishnan say China’s reaction to the outbreak is much different than the way it handled the 2003 epidemic of SARS, severe acute respiratory syndrome.

The new coronavirus in China is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS, Middle East respiratory syndrome, viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

“They’re doing a lot to contain the exposure and they’ve been transparent,” Beitner says.

Krishnan says six months after the SARS epidemic ended, emerging markets rebounded. Still, he’s cautious. “It’s a virus we don’t know much about, so we’ll see how it plays out,” he says.

Emerging Market Outlooks

Nelson says rather than picking a particular region or sector, he looks for individual stocks, preferring companies that cater to domestic consumers. He’s interested in China but is concerned about the lack of transparency there. Instead, he invests in companies in other countries that access the country, such as the Japanese company Pigeon Global, a baby care company.

Beitner and Krishnan also are looking at the domestic sector in certain countries. Beitner’s top country picks are China, India and Indonesia. One of his top picks is Bank Rakyat, an Islamic banking company that specializes in micro-lending.

Krishnan says his favorite emerging market country is India. The country has a 30% weighting in Wasatch’s emerging market portfolios. He says in the last 10 years, India has embarked on economic and other reforms to help with growth. India is also a country with a young and growing demographic, with one of the largest populations in the world under age 35.

“You have a mass of people who are hitting that peak productivity, peak consumption phase, which bodes well,” he says. “Their productivity growth rates are the highest across the world, so those factors tell me that India is going to be able to continue to grow without inflationary pressures.”

