How to Improve Focus Under Pressure

Choosing where we focus our attention — where we decide to “shine our flashlight” — is important. Often to demonstrate ways in which attentional muscles can be strengthened, it’s helpful to turn to high performers. It’s usually athletes and achievers in a variety of domains who perform their job with intense pressure under the public eye that require the most impressive focus skills.

The purpose isn’t for you to obediently mimic these techniques necessarily. Instead, use these five tips to develop a sense of how others perform under pressure. Then reshape them as they fit your life:

— Choose a focal point.

— Produce a sensation in your body.

— Breathe deeply and slowly.

— Use your self-talk effectively.

— Have a mistake ritual.

Choose a Focal Point

A focal point is a fixed reference point somewhere in the stadium — say, a banner or sign — to look at during points of the competition when you’ve lost control of your emotions or your body, as a reminder to redirect the flashlight back onto getting ready for this moment.

Ex-MLB player Evan Longoria’s focal point was famously the top of the left field foul pole — “just because I know there is always going to be a top of the left field foul pole.” Longoria would look at the foul pole when he lost control of his emotions after making a mistake, to remind himself to slow down and focus on what’s happening right in front of him.

Produce a Sensation in Your Body

Shawn Green, as chronicled in his book “The Way of Baseball,” would step out of the box when he caught himself listening to his negative voice and hit the sides of his cleats firmly with his bat. The action wasn’t intended to be punishment for a reckless swing.

“I was hitting my shoes to make my feet tingle, to feel my feet, to move my awareness into my feet and out of my mind.” The tingling sensation was being felt now, which brought him back to focusing on this moment — on preparing for the pitch to come. Clapping your hands, tugging on a wristband or tapping your temples — or something more meaningful to you — can satisfy this too.

Breathe Deeply and Slowly

We average between 16 to 18 breath cycles per minute. As anxiety swells within us moments before a critical moment or anger rages in response to a mistake we’ve made, our breath cycles increase exponentially and become shallow from the upper chest, often without us realizing it. This shallow breathing prevents a healthy flow of oxygen into the bloodstream and the brain. Slow, deep breaths help us think clearly, make better decisions and shine the flashlight on the present moment — breathing brings us back to the right now.

Notice most athletes prior to a moment of performance — a basketball player before a free throw, a tennis player before a serve, a pitcher before a pitch, a bowler before a throw. See how consistently they turn to their breathing as a way to settle in before starting the movement.

Use Your Self-talk Effectively

Our own voice acts as a guide. It influences our mood, confidence levels, ability to learn, accuracy and power, among others. Hordes of research reveal that self-talk is consistently positively related to performance improvements. Being aware of what you’re thinking about — by talking out loud to yourself, for example — helps you recognize if your thoughts are off-path. And that allows you to bring your attention back to the present.

Effective self-talk doesn’t only mean exclusively thinking positively. When you’ve got tens of thousands of thoughts wafting by each day, it’s difficult to ensure each one is the “right” one. Rather, try to notice the unproductive thinking. Make a choice not to attach too much weight to its content and practice not buying in to it. The flashlight can always be redirected back to a more helpful thought, even in the presence of negativity or self-doubt.

Have a Mistake Ritual

Recovering from significant mistakes in a big game can be tough, although consider what NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen does in response: He implements a mistake ritual called “the flush.” A mistake ritual is a physical gesture or technique that helps athletes quickly acknowledge a mistake and move past it, allowing them to refocus on the most important play — the next one.

Thielen picked up the skill through his mental training work in college. He calls it “flushing the toilet.” After he makes a mistake, he performs a motion in which he pushes down on an imaginary flush valve, as a way to “let go” and move on from what’s happened. His coaching staff even had a fake miniature toilet on the sideline in college where the players would go and hit the flush value following a mistake.

MLB outfielder Aaron Judge does something similar. He’ll reach down to pick up some dirt around home plate as part of his mistake routine, reminding himself to focus on the next pitch, not agonize over the last one.

“For me, it’s just a way of slowing things down, taking an extra two or three seconds to grab some dirt. For me, all my negative thoughts that I have about, ‘How did you miss that pitch? Why did you miss that pitch? You shouldn’t have missed that pitch.’ I just kind of sit there and kind of crush it up, and once I’m done doing that, I just kind of toss it aside… that’s basically tossing all those thoughts out, like, ‘Hey, that’s done with. That’s over with now. Start fresh and get back in the box and get back to your positive thoughts and get back to your approach.'”

Nobody is immune to anxiety, frustration and anger.The above examples illuminate that. It’s not that high performers are perfect — they’ve just perfected a response to adversity and mistakes, which allows them to shine their flashlight on moving forward.

How to Improve Focus Under Pressure originally appeared on usnews.com