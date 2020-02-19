How to Go to School to Become an Occupational Therapist

When people are sick, injured or disabled, they sometimes struggle with everyday tasks, and that can erode their self-confidence. The…

When people are sick, injured or disabled, they sometimes struggle with everyday tasks, and that can erode their self-confidence. The job of an occupational therapist, or OT, is to assist individuals who have limitations that interfere with their quality of life.

An OT will often specialize in treating either children or adults, and they sometimes help seniors. But in every case, their job is to show clients how to work around or overcome personal limits.

There’s a lot that aspiring OTs should know about what it takes to work in this field and what type of education is necessary.

What Occupational Therapists Do

An occupational therapist can provide guidance to someone with a developmental disorder, age-related condition, physical disability, mental illness, emotional struggles or social problems. The goal of occupational therapy, according to practitioners, is to empower people whose health conditions impair their ability to survive and thrive.

“As a pediatric OT, my day consists of treatment planning utilizing tabletop games, obstacle courses, and arts and crafts to work on fine motor skills, motor coordination, sensory processing, social participation, feeding challenges, attention, and executive functioning skills,” Adriane Ransom, a pediatric occupational therapist who has a master’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Southern California, wrote in an email.

“A lot of what we do looks like play. You’ll find us on a variety of swings, using climbing equipment, diving into ball pits, flying across ziplines, and bouncing on trampolines. I am communicating with parents and caregivers constantly throughout the day about their child’s progress towards goals and ideas for things they can do at home to help with carryover of skills.”

Job Prospects for Occupational Therapists

Employment in the occupational therapy field is expanding rapidly, more than three times faster than the 5% average among U.S. occupations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau predicts that the number of OT jobs in 2028 will be 18% higher than it was in 2018.

Furthermore, aspiring occupational therapists can expect good-paying jobs. The median annual salary among U.S. occupational therapists in May 2018 was $84,270, according to the bureau.

How to Get Into Occupational Therapy Grad School and Enter the Profession

Occupational therapists say that their profession requires both an interest in science and compassion for people in pain. The occupation also requires problem-solving skills, according to experts, because an OT’s job is to help health care patients cope with profound impediments — which means that OTs must be able to envision solutions to difficult problems.

Beverly Moskowitz, an occupational therapist with more than 40 years of experience and a fellow with the American Occupational Therapy Association, says anyone who intends to pursue a career in occupational therapy needs to be persistent enough to compete for spots in a popular profession.

The demand for seats in OT grad schools exceeds the supply, Moskowitz notes, so applicants need to demonstrate their abilities in science and math to stand out. They also need to demonstrate their competence as logical thinkers and an ability to communicate effectively when speaking and writing.

Moskowitz, president and CEO of Real OT Solutions in Philadelphia, says shadowing a working occupational therapist is a “must” for any prospective OT grad student.

Applicants should get as much volunteer experience in OT clinics as possible, experts say. Ideally, OT grad school hopefuls will have volunteered at multiple types of occupational therapy practices, since there are many kinds of clinics ranging from VA hospitals to outpatient pediatric facilities to hand therapy centers.

“We are flooded with requests from college students who would like to volunteer with us in order to gain experience in the field of pediatric occupational therapy,” Ransom, owner and director of the Bloom Pediatrics occupational therapy clinic in Los Angeles, wrote in an email.

College students who volunteer at Ransom’s practice can distinguish themselves in a variety of ways, she says.

“Our volunteers hope for a strong letter of recommendation in order to support their applications into graduate programs. In order for that to happen, beyond volunteering with us for a length of time, they must also find ways to shine. Some stand out because of their intuitiveness, some because of their strong work ethic, some because of their joyful personality – and some because they possess all of these!”

Ransom adds that an OT candidate’s undergraduate curriculum can also influence the viability of his or her graduate school application. “A bachelor’s degree in psychology, biology or other hard science can give a competitive edge to students,” she says. “Human development classes, anatomy, physiology, and sociology can also be helpful.”

It’s also ideal if applicants can articulate what sparked their interest in occupational therapy and relay that information in their written application, Ransom says.

Quinn Tyminski, an occupational therapy and psychiatry instructor at Washington University in St. Louis who has a doctoral degree in occupational therapy, notes that either a master’s or doctorate in occupational therapy is sufficient to become an OT, so prospective students should apply for the type of program that suits them.

“The master’s is what you need for clinical practice, so if you would like to go out and practice in the world, be a practicing OT, a master’s-level degree is what is most beneficial for you,” she says. A doctorate is most appropriate for individuals who hope to become OT clinical researchers, who intend to become academics or who want to work in an administrative position such as a job in OT program development, she adds.

No particular college major is mandatory for admission to OT school, Tyminski says. However, OT graduate programs typically have academic prerequisites, including various college-level basic science courses such as anatomy, chemistry and physics, so it’s important to complete all of those undergraduate courses, she says.

Reasons to Consider an Occupational Therapy Grad Program

Occupational therapists say their line of work can be profoundly meaningful and deeply rewarding.

Tyminski says she attended graduate school and became an OT because she was interested in a career that related to athletics, since she was a former competitive figure skater.

Tyminski, whose college major was in exercise science, notes that as an undergraduate she shadowed a school-based occupational therapist who helped children with disabilities. Witnessing that person’s work was inspirational, she recalls, describing the work as a “beautiful blend” of life-changing physical and emotional healing.

“An occupational therapist helps people do the things that they need and want to do on a daily basis, and that can look like anything from brushing your teeth to using the bathroom to cooking to parenting your children, getting a job (and) taking public transportation,” she says. “Anything that you do during the day, our job is to empower and enable you to do that.”

