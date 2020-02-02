How to Get Into Chiropractic School and Become a Chiropractor

When people struggle with intense back pain or body aches as a result of a traumatic event such as a…

When people struggle with intense back pain or body aches as a result of a traumatic event such as a car accident, they often seek help from a chiropractor, a health care provider who specializes in fixing problems with bones, nerves, muscles, ligaments and tendons.

Below is a guide for anyone interested in becoming a chiropractor.

Chiropractic Education and Training

A practicing chiropractor in the U.S. must have a Doctor of Chiropractic, or D.C., degree and needs a license to practice in any state where he or she sees patients. A D.C. program typically lasts four years, and to qualify for admission students must complete at least three years of undergraduate education with at least 90 semester hours — and in some cases a bachelor’s degree, depending on the school where they apply.

According to an overview of the academic admissions requirements for various U.S. chiropractic schools on the Association of Chiropractic Colleges website, prospective students need to complete a minimum of 24 semester hours of life and physical science coursework, and at least half of their science classes must have included a substantive lab.

Aspiring chiropractors also should take humanities and social science courses, and they must have an undergraduate GPA of 3.0 or higher, the association states.

In some cases, individuals who complete chiropractic school continue their education via postdoctoral training programs such as residencies or fellowships. They can seek a variety of chiropractic specialty and subspecialty certificates and may pursue advanced training in a variety of chiropractic specialties ranging from radiology and rehabilitation to neurology and nutrition.

Chiropractic careers require more education than massage therapist jobs, which typically require completion of a massage therapy program of 500 hours or longer, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Aspiring massage therapists only need a high school diploma or equivalent to qualify for admission to a massage therapy program.

Generally speaking, massage therapists focus on soft tissues and muscles, whereas chiropractors frequently make adjustments to the spine, which requires extreme precision.

Job Outlook for Chiropractors

As of May 2018, the median annual salary among chiropractors was $71,410, according to the BLS.

Employment in this field will most likely be 7% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018, the bureau predicts, noting that this projected job growth rate is above the 5% average for all occupations.

Reasons for Becoming a Chiropractor

Chiropractor Guy Karcher — who has a D.C. degree and is licensed to practice in North Carolina, Nevada and Hawaii — says that his interest in the profession began during college when he suffered a sports injury. At the time, Karcher was a football player and boxer, and his back was hurt during a football tackle.

“Typical Western medicine had nothing to offer me for my career or for pain relief at the time,” he says, adding that a friend eventually convinced him to see a chiropractor. Though Karcher had previously thought that he would become a medical doctor, he says, he realized he wanted to become a chiropractor and changed his career ambition.

Because of his athletic background, Karcher felt that he would be skilled at whatever physical maneuvers were necessary for work as a chiropractor. He says that aspiring chiropractors should ask themselves the same questions as aspiring physical therapists and M.D. hopefuls, such as: “Do you care about people? Do you like to interact with people? Do you feel a sense of satisfaction from accomplishment?”

There is wide variety among chiropractic professionals and practices within the field, Karcher emphasizes, “and chiropractic physicians have their own specialists, as well,” including chiropractic orthopedists and neurologists.

One reason someone might wish to become a chiropractor is to provide nonpharmaceutical solutions to pain problems, since the opioid epidemic revealed that pain medications are often highly addictive, Karcher says. “It’s very rewarding to know that someone who has come in and who has been on opioids for some time … when they tell me, ‘Dr. Karcher, I no longer need my opioid. I no longer need these drugs. Thank you for what you’ve done.'”

What Is Taught in Chiropractic School

New Jersey family chiropractor David Calabro, who has a chiropractic doctorate, says chiropractic school is demanding.

“It is a combination of learning the philosophy, science and chiropractic technique of the profession,” Calabro wrote in an email. “We take the same basic, foundational classes as any other doctor and our clinical studies involve taking care of patients with a variety of neuro-musculo-skeletal disorders and conditions from a natural, holistic perspective without the use of drugs and surgery.”

Chiropractic students also take courses in radiology and X-rays, he adds, noting that the goal of the chiropractic profession is to optimize function of the nervous system — including the brain and spinal cord — and the skeletal system.

“In life, different kinds of stress can misalign the spine, or cause the spinal bones to get stuck, and create problems in the muscles, ligaments, tendons, cartilage and nerves,” Calabro explains. “It will affect how we move, it will cause the muscles to become too tight or too weak, it will affect the cartilage and lead to arthritis or it can affect the nerves and cause symptoms such as numbness, tingling, burning and sharp shooting pain. Or, it doesn’t have to cause any pain, but it can affect how an organ works (such as the stomach for digestion or the lungs for breathing).”

Chiropractors refer to such alignment problems as “subluxations,” Calabro says, adding that these issues disrupt biological communication between the body and the brain.

“Chiropractors are trained to find these areas of stress and irritation in the spine and nervous system and we use our hands to specifically ‘adjust’ these spinal segments and restore their mobility, take stress off the nerves/ligaments/tendons/muscles,” he wrote. “The adjustment is restoring function, power, energy and healing to the body.”

A Career as a Chiropractor vs. a Medical Doctor

An aspiring chiropractor does not need to attend an allopathic or osteopathic medical school and obtain an M.D. or D.O. degree, experts say. Nevertheless, there are some similarities between the day-to-day experiences of a chiropractor and a medical doctor, according to Karcher.

“Not that I’m going to be dealing with cold, sickness, the flu (and) things of this nature,” Karcher says, “but I’m going to be looking for problems and ruling out problems.”

Like the average M.D. physician, Karcher says, a chiropractic physician can occasionally feel overwhelmed as they “try to rule out major pathologies that might require further diagnostic testing or the immediate referral to a hospital for possible surgery or evaluation.”

Oklahoma chiropractor Ryan Marshall — who earned his D.C. degree from the Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, now known as Parker University — says he views his profession as complementary to a traditional medical doctor.

“We have a lot of medical doctors that actually refer to us,” Marshall says, “and I think that says something, whereas 15 years ago, there were some (medical) doctors that I knew up in town that they still had the old school of thought that chiropractors weren’t real doctors. And I’m starting to see that become less and less.”

Marshall, the owner and proprietor of Marshall Chiropractic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, emphasizes that chiropractors make an important contribution to the health sector by providing expert care for musculoskeletal disorders.

“We’re not a profession that is a silver bullet profession,” he says. “We have things that are outside of our scope of practice, but we play a key role.”

Marshall adds that chiropractors assist with maintaining back health and provide musculoskeletal therapies that can supplement conventional shots and medications.

“Those are viable options,” he says of pain medicines. “I’m not saying they’re not, but there are other options as opposed to only doing that.”

