How to Build LSAT Skills With Deliberate Practice

The LSAT differs from most standardized tests. It tests mental skills like logical reasoning and analysis under tight time constraints rather than familiarity with specific subjects like grammar or mathematics. Instead of memorizing flashcards or reading textbooks, mastering the LSAT mainly takes practice. But what kind of practice?

Many law school applicants mistakenly believe that all LSAT practice is equal. They brag about how many practice tests they pound through each week. At first their score improves, but eventually they hit a wall and stop seeing score improvement.

Frustrated, they lose confidence and motivation. They come to hate the LSAT and doubt themselves. All this agony makes focusing on the test even harder and more stressful.

Children are taught that “practice makes perfect.” So why doesn’t practice always lead to perfect LSAT scores?

Researchers have studied why some elite athletes, concert pianists and other performers beat rivals who may have similar practice schedules and physical abilities. K. Anders Ericsson, a psychology professor and Conradi Eminent Scholar at Florida State University, has spent decades researching thousands of expert performers from top ballet dancers to seasoned London cabbies.

The Swedish psychologist concludes that, despite folk belief, few skills involve innate talent. High performers who break from the pack rely not on genetics or extra practice time, but on a set of techniques he calls “deliberate practice.”

If you apply his theory to mastering the LSAT, you can’t just practice a lot. You must practice deliberately.

What Is Deliberate Practice?

Deliberate practice is both informed and purposeful. Practitioners must:

— Build skills cumulatively, from basic to advanced.

— Use established methods and experienced teachers to learn systematically.

— Define incremental goals to achieve specific gains.

— Work at the edge of their comfort zone, with full effort and attention.

— Make adjustments in response to feedback.

For example, imagine two swimmers who both hit the pool each day. One simply swims countless laps. The other works with a coach to learn proven techniques. She reviews tapes of her swims to identify weak spots and bad habits. Even if she’d rather swim laps freely, she focuses on what’s hardest for her, perhaps a troublesome stroke. She sets and achieves goals, slowly and methodically pushing her limits and finding new ways to shave crucial seconds from her time.

Which of these two swimmers would you want on your team?

Lessons for the LSAT

The LSAT is more like a triathlon than a typical test, which causes significant anxiety. You can’t just practice — your practice must be informed and purposeful. That means five things:

Work with expert feedback. You can get this from a mentor, tutor or a prep book with detailed explanations. It’s not enough to know what questions you got wrong. You must know why you got them wrong and how to get similar questions right every time.

Methodically build your skills. These range from basic logic to advanced tactics. LSAT questions rely on similar skills, and you can’t tackle the hardest questions without mastering the fundamentals. Even a skill as intimidating as diagramming formal logic can be broken down into simpler, more manageable parts.

Focus relentlessly on your weaknesses. Do this by using both untimed and timed section practice. If logic games with multiple variables make you sweat, then work on them until they become routine, even if you’d rather do anything else. If you just speed through random practice tests, you won’t encounter these tricky games often enough to improve.

Don’t get depressed about getting questions wrong — get excited. Every wrong answer is a clue to where you should focus your efforts. Until test day, mistakes are just grist for the mill.

Carefully analyze your performance on practice sections. Look beyond what kinds of questions you got wrong to find hidden weaknesses, like trap answer choices you tend to fall for or methods of reasoning you haven’t grasped fully.

These techniques may take time and effort, but they don’t need to cost a fortune. Many law school applicants find tutors, classes or online courses helpful while others can study themselves with freely available online practice tests.

Pay attention to what study tools, habits, or conditions keep you motivated and on track. Slowly and surely, you can reach your target score — if you practice deliberately.

