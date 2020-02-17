How to Ace a Phone Interview

A phone interview can be an important first hurdle to clear on your path to landing a job. But knowing…

A phone interview can be an important first hurdle to clear on your path to landing a job. But knowing what to expect in a phone interview, and figuring out how to prepare beforehand, can be tricky. Use the strategies below to learn how to answer the call, what questions to ask and things not to say.

What to Expect in a Phone Interview

Employers conduct phone interviews to attempt to “screen out” applicants so that they can focus on extending in-person interviews to a smaller group of the best-qualified candidates. A phone screen like this will commonly be with just one interviewer, who could be the hiring manager, a human resources representative or a departmental designee, though sometimes more than one interviewer will participate.

The style of the interviewer, and the format in which he or she conducts the interview, may vary depending on the person asking the questions. Some hiring managers or other departmental interviewers may be more casual in their approach to questioning, treating the call more as a chance to get to know you and asking questions off the cuff. HR directors and higher-level managers, on the other hand, may structure the interview more formally, and will expect you to respond in kind.

You can expect the phone interviewer to ask you about your professional background and resume highlights, and to throw some standard interview questions your way. You should also expect that the interviewer will ask what questions and concerns you have about the position. In most cases, asking about salary for a traditional 9-to-5 position would be premature during a phone interview, particularly if it’s your first talk with the company. If you’re interviewing for a freelance gig, however, it may be important to the interviewer to discuss your salary expectations up front.

How to Prepare Beforehand

“Flying blind” by winging it with your answers is not recommended for a phone interview. You should plan to prepare thoroughly for a phone interview, just as you would for an in-person interview. Your preparation should include:

Familiarizing yourself with the job description. The more you know about what the hiring manager is looking for in the position, the better you’ll be able to prepare to explain why you’re the perfect person to fill the role. Don’t just glance at the job description and assume that you understand what’s needed. Drill down into the exact requirements for the position, and figure out how to discuss your experience and background in relation to what the search team means.

Doing some research on the company. You may be very well-qualified in terms of your expertise for the position, but you also need to understand some basics about the company to which you’re applying. Do online research and check your professional network for contacts who have experience at the organization. You want to get a good idea about what the culture is like, and the company’s values, before your phone interview.

Brushing up on common interview questions. Standard questions for phone interviews mirror what you might be asked in a face-to-face interview. For example, the employer might ask you to:

— Tell a little bit about yourself.

— Explain why you think the team should hire you.

— Pinpoint what interests you about the position.

— Prove how your experience makes you the best candidate for the job.

How to Answer a Phone Interview Call

Remember that from the moment you pick up the phone to the moment you hang up, the interviewer is evaluating your professionalism and performance. Be sure that you answer the phone promptly. Be ready at your desk for the call to come in, not running around the house two minutes before the scheduled call time. Use a professional greeting such as, “Hello, (your name) speaking,” and stay polite and positive throughout the call.

What Questions to Ask Your Interviewer

It’s important to plan out a few questions to ask during a phone interview (usually at the end). Write yourself out a “cheat sheet” that lists two to three phone interview questions to ask the interviewer at the end of the call. These questions to ask in a phone interview might include:

— What are the biggest challenges that I would face in this role if hired?

— What might a typical day look like?

— Whom on the team would I work with most closely?

— What do you enjoy the most about working there?

Things Not to Say in a Phone Interview

Even if the interviewer seems to be treating the phone interview more informally, don’t follow suit too much in this direction. The hiring manager can afford to be more casual since he or she isn’t being evaluated; remember that you are. Don’t be overly chatty or too personal; be pleasant, friendly and personable, but avoid a sense of over-familiarity. As a candidate, you need to maintain your sense of professionalism even while making a personal connection with the interviewer.

Other phone interview faux pas include answering the phone in a noisy location and multitasking while participating in the interview. Even if the interviewers can’t see you, they still might hear you doing something other than answering their questions. Your attention and energy should be fully focused on the phone interview — from start to finish.

