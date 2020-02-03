How Reforms Affect Retirement Investors

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2019, and creates…

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2019, and creates the broadest implications to laws on retirement investing accounts since the Pension Protection Act in 2006.

The act contains many provisions, but several pertain to retirees and those approaching retirement.

One of the major changes resulting from the SECURE Act will be the end of the so-called stretch rules for most non spouse beneficiaries of individual retirement accounts.

The estate planning implications of the SECURE Act affect almost everyone with a retirement account who has their children or a trust listed as the beneficiary of the investment.

Under the previous law, a lucky beneficiary of an IRA would have been able to take distributions from the IRA over their lifetime. So, for a 30-year-old, the beneficiary could distribute the money over their lifetime based on the IRS single life expectancy table I (53.3-year period).

In doing so, beneficiaries could “stretch” the taxes they had to pay over basically a lifetime and keep their tax bracket lower while doing so.

Under the aptly named SECURE Act, there is a 10-year rule, meaning that nonspouse beneficiaries have only 10 years following the year of inheritance to distribute the entire account.

There are no rules around when the beneficiary must take the distributions within that 10-year period, only that there is a 10-year limit.

So, continuing with the previous example, Uncle Sam gets paid in 10 years versus 53.3 years — in theory. Cha-ching for Uncle Sam!

Ironically, according to Morningstar, the projected revenue number is $1.5 billion, or $15 billion over 10 years. Relative to the asset base of about $16 trillion in defined contribution and IRAs, this is a tiny tax increase relative to the overall government budget.

Another provision of the law was delaying the start date for required minimum distribution, or RMDs, from 70½ to 72. This change in start date only applies to those individuals who turn 70½ in 2020 or later.

In other words, if one turned 70½ in December 2019 or before, that person would still have to take the RMDs based on the existing rules. Big deal, right? Well, for individuals who were dreading paying Uncle Sam at 70½, they now have an extra one to two years of wiggle room.

If a trust is listed as beneficiary of an IRA, the 10-year rule poses some challenges to the protection that trusts offer.

If the trust is a conduit trust, which could dictate that the beneficiary can only receive the required minimum distribution each year and nothing more, the conduit trust will no longer be an effective tool.

For those with sizable IRA and retirement account balances, the 10-year rule will generally be far less advantageous than stretch rules when it comes to leaving money to the next generation.

As a result, if the goal is to maximize the wealth transfer to the next generation, several ideas to consider include:

Converting money from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA before you reach 72, especially if you are already in retirement and your taxable income is low. This doesn’t avoid the 10-year window, but it makes it tax free for the beneficiaries.

Life insurance becomes an even more valuable tool because it provides an income-tax-free benefit and can be left to a trust or your kids directly.

Revisit your beneficiary designations if you have a trust listed as the beneficiary of your IRA(s). Under the new law, a trust may be even less advantageous as a beneficiary of an IRA than before.

Consider making a charity the beneficiary of your IRA or retirement accounts rather than leaving the money through your will or trust.

After a negative year in the market, convert to a Roth IRA to capture future tax-free growth at depressed prices. For beneficiaries, taking a distribution from an inherited IRA after a negative year in the market could result in less aggregate taxes over a 10-year period.

The bottom line is that planning related to IRAs, Roth IRAs and inherited IRAs, including beneficiary designations, is more important now than ever before.

Please consider sitting down with you r tax advisor and/or financial advisor to discuss what options are available to meet your objectives.

