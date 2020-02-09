How Extracurricular Activities Affect MBA Admissions Odds

Business school admissions officers who are evaluating prospective MBA students search for signs that they could become outstanding business leaders.…

Business school admissions officers who are evaluating prospective MBA students search for signs that they could become outstanding business leaders. One criterion B-schools use to judge applicants is extracurricular activities, because schools are eager to identify individuals who are actively engaging with and contributing to their communities.

“Extracurricular activities are not a primary factor when reviewing applications but they can matter — and especially help — when factors like GMAT, GPA, etc. fall below expectations,” Phil Miller, assistant dean for MBA and M.S. programs at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities Carlson School of Management, wrote in an email.

“We review applications as holistically as possible and extracurricular activities provide a valuable sneak peek into what we can possibly expect from students if they join our community; i.e. engagement and/or leadership in student clubs and activities,” he says.

Impressive extracurricular activities are typically necessary to get into a top MBA degree program, says Deena Maerowitz, a former associate director of admissions at Columbia Business School in New York City.

Because MBA students usually are involved in clubs, a crucial component of the MBA learning experience, B-schools want to enroll those who will participate in and perhaps even start organizations, says Maerowitz, a partner and principal with The Bertram Group, an educational consulting firm in Connecticut.

Nicole Cornell Sadowski, director of graduate programs at the York College of Pennsylvania‘s Graham School of Business, says MBA hopefuls who volunteer their time demonstrate diligence and planning abilities that are relevant to admissions officials.

“These are valuable skills needed to earn the MBA, and can provide additional evidence of a student’s likelihood of success,” Sadowski, an associate professor of economics and finance, wrote in an email. “Having a leadership role within extracurricular activities is a further plus, but not required to demonstrate impact.”

The Importance of Extracurricular Activities

According to B-school admissions experts, extracurricular activities are important in the MBA admissions process but not quite as significant as academic credentials or work experience.

Rebekah Lewin, an assistant dean of admissions and financial aid at the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School in New York, says that her admissions team compares the extracurricular activities of applicants with otherwise similar academic or professional profiles.

Her team is particularly interested in extracurriculars that showcase “ongoing passions and interests and may translate into expected involvement and leadership while enrolled in the MBA program,” Lewin wrote in an email.

She adds that an extracurricular activity can improve a person’s MBA candidacy even if he or she did not assume a leadership role related to that activity. However, if an applicant does have an extracurricular leadership position, “it may further elevate a candidate by showing their initiative and persistence in an activity where they have personal interest,” Lewin says.

Linda Abraham, founder of Accepted, an admissions consulting firm based in Los Angeles, wrote in an email that extracurricular activities are typically a “differentiating factor” that helps distinguish students with competitive grades, scores and work experience from their peers with similar credentials.

Extracurriculars can provide the competitive edge necessary for a qualified student to get an MBA interview invitation, and such activities could even be a deciding factor in an MBA acceptance, Abraham says.

Extracurricular Activities That Impress Admissions Officers

When Maerowitz reviewed MBA applications, she was impressed by applicants who played sports at the professional or Olympic level. She suggests that if an MBA hopeful performs impactful community service, that is a major plus.

However, she cautions that for extracurriculars to enhance someone’s MBA candidacy, those activities need to reflect a genuine interest. MBA hopefuls should not participate in extracurricular activities they do not enjoy just so they can say that they’ve done those activities, Maerowitz explains.

For instance, it wouldn’t make sense for a prospective MBA student to start a cupcake business if he or she wasn’t interested in the culinary industry, she says. “The point is to show who you are.”

Abraham offers some advice about how to judge the quality of an extracurricular activity: “The most valued extracurricular activities present the candidate as a leader of impact and consequence, a person of initiative who makes a difference. Teamwork is also valued.” She adds that any criminal extracurricular activities would be a minus, as well as any activities that indicated antipathy toward historically disadvantaged groups.

Maerowitz notes that although extracurricular activities are valued in the admissions process, MBA hopefuls with demanding jobs shouldn’t fear that an inability to rack up a ton of volunteering hours will be held against them.

Likewise, parents and others with family responsibilities should know that business schools will be understanding when assessing their extracurricular activities, she says. “Those kinds of things will really make sense to admissions officers, and they’re not going to be held against you.”

However, MBA applicants who do not have a good explanation for why they were uninvolved with extracurricular activities should expect such nonparticipation to be a negative in an MBA application, Maerowitz says. “Then it would hurt to not be engaged,” she explains, adding that applicants should not underestimate the importance of their nonprofessional identity.

