How and Why You Should Give Back While in Medical School

Volunteering is an important component of the medical school application because medicine is a profession that emphasizes service to others.…

Volunteering is an important component of the medical school application because medicine is a profession that emphasizes service to others. And even while matriculating, many med students make time in their busy schedules to contribute their knowledge, skills and efforts to help others in their communities.

There are at least three ways med students can find ample opportunities to give back on their path to becoming a doctor.

— Volunteer in free clinics.

— Mentor premed students.

— Engage in public education.

Volunteer in Free Clinics

Medical students can start giving back by volunteering at their school’s free health clinic to help under-insured and underserved patients who are seeking care.

[READ: Volunteer Work Can Inspire Aspiring Physicians.]

Depending on the resources available at the clinic, med students may be tasked with collecting patient history, conducting a physical exam, drawing blood or taking a patient’s vitals. These roles help streamline the process of giving care while giving medical students the opportunity to apply what they have learned in their courses for the benefit of patients in need.

Samvel Gyudzhyan was a first-year student at Stanford University School of Medicine when he became a specialty coordinator for one of his school’s free clinics.

“At the free clinic, our patients are often disadvantaged and face complex barriers to care,” he says. “As students, we have opportunities to empower patients and their families, to provide meaningful care and to learn from some of the most compassionate doctors at our university. Volunteering at the free clinic is immensely rewarding and serves as a reminder for why I chose to pursue this profession.”

Mentor Premed Students

Medical school students can also help others by sharing their expertise with premedical students through mentorship.

Carina Seah is an M.D.-Ph.D. candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and co-author of “The Free Guide to Medical School Admission,” which is aimed at advising premed students on the complexities of applying to medical school. Writing alongside physician co-authors, Seah worked on the book during her medical school application cycle in hopes of leveling the playing field for all applicants.

[READ: What to Do Between Medical School Acceptance and Starting Classes.]

She says much of the anecdotal knowledge and support regarding med school admissions is “given to applicants through structured mentorship programs or paid tutoring. These sources are often not accessible to first-generation applicants and or those without the financial means to access the information. This preferentially affects populations who are already underrepresented in medicine. If we want to foster a new generation of physicians who reflect the diversity of our patients, we need to make information like this accessible, and we rely on those who have recently experienced the admissions process to help do so.”

First-year medical students are the ideal mentors, as their experience is fresh in their memory, Seah adds. “As the admissions process evolves, those with the most recent knowledge of the experience can speak more accurately of what to expect.”

Admitted applicants and new medical students can serve as individual mentors by volunteering their time and expertise to help college premed students navigate the prerequisite process, keep them motivated through the challenges of their courses, provide constructive feedback with personal statements and offer advice regarding the interview process.

Engage in Public Education

One of the most important facets of a physician’s job is the education of patients. Typically, this transfer of medical knowledge happens at a one-on-one level either by the bedside or in a clinic room.

[READ: Common Medical School Interview Questions: 4 Tips to Prepare Answers.]

However, students can start gaining the skills that they need to translate complex concepts to the public. For example, the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University offers “Sex Ed by Brown Med,” in which medical students provide lessons on sexual health at a high-need local middle school.

Likewise, medical students can contribute to raising the science literacy of the public by volunteering for health fairs and educational programs and writing op-ed articles for their local newspapers about health-related topics.

Medical school offers many opportunities for new students to volunteer their time and their knowledge to help others succeed and thrive.

More from U.S. News

What Are Your Chances of Getting Into Medical School?

What to Expect in Medical School and Beyond

3 Things to Do the Week Before Medical School Begins

How and Why You Should Give Back While in Medical School originally appeared on usnews.com