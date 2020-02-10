Heart Palpitations After Eating: When to Be Concerned

Most of the time, you’re probably not paying any attention to your heartbeat. Sure, you know that your heart is…

Most of the time, you’re probably not paying any attention to your heartbeat. Sure, you know that your heart is constantly pumping blood throughout your body. You may even track heart rate, along with other vitals, through an Apple Watch or Fitbit. But you’re probably not physically feeling the beat of your heart or giving it much attention.

If you’re having heart palpitations, however, that’s another story.

“Palpitations can mean different things to different people,” says Dr. Jay Sengupta, a cardiac electrophysiologist with the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. “But in general, it typically refers to some awareness of one’s heartbeat, and it could mean that their heartbeat is skipping, or it could be racing,” says Sengupta, who treats heart rhythm disorders.

Or — besides the classic feeling that the heart is skipping a beat — palpitations may also be described by those experiencing them as the heart beating heavily or abnormally, adds Dr. Evelina Grayver, director of the cardiac care unit at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York.

“Palpitations are best described as the uncomfortable perception of a heart beat that may be too forceful, too fast or irregular,” adds Dr. Eric Williams, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Mercy Heart Hospital St. Louis. “Normally although the heart is beating all the time — and at times faster with exercise or emotional upset or illness — one typically is not aware of this and would not experience palpitations from it. On the other hand, some people may experience palpitations with a normal heart rate and rhythm even.”

So while the experience of palpitations differs from one person to the next, you might feel:

— Like your heart is skipping a beat.

— A fluttering sensation in your chest.

— A pounding or throbbing sensation — like your heart is beating too hard.

— An abnormally fast, or racing, heartbeat.

— A “flip-flopping” sensation.

By comparison, you may feel your heart thumping harder during or after a hard run, in step with the effort you put into your workout. But with palpitations, it’s the irregularity of the beat — it’s “off” from what you’re used to — that stands out. Keep in mind, though, that palpitations can occur after exercise too.

[SEE: Signs of a Bad Heart: Don’t Overlook These Cardiac Symptoms.]

When to Be Concerned

Palpitations are typically benign, especially if they occur infrequently. But if they’re sustained or increase in frequency, they may be a sign of a more serious medical issue, like an arrhythmia, and deserve medical attention. This underlying electrical problem of the heart, which affects the rate or rhythm of your heartbeat, can cause palpitations.

Sometimes those palpitations can occur after eating. While palpitations that happen at any time may be benign, it’s important to pay attention if they occur frequently. “If it’s a recurring theme — so after every meal or most meals, for example, (you) get palpitations — that should also get checked out,” Williams says . a cardiac electrophysiologist at Mercy Heart Hospital St. Louis.

Experts emphasize that it’s best to err on the side of caution if you have any concerns, irrespective of how frequently the palpitations occur.

For adults who may have a sustained arrhythmia, the most common and concerning form is atrial fibrillation, or AFib. “That’s the one that we care the most about because it can carry a lot of complications if untreated or misdiagnosed,” Williams says. That includes stroke and sudden cardiac arrest, when the heart stops beating unexpectedly.

That’s all the more reason to heed palpitations. And if you experience any of the following symptoms with palpitations, call 911:

— Feeling faint, or loss of consciousness (syncope).

— Chest pain or discomfort.

— Shortness of breath.

— Dizziness.

In such cases, it’s critical to get immediate medical attention “because there could be a life-threatening cause behind the palpitations,” Williams stresses.

Foods to Avoid Palpitations

Sometimes palpitations occur after a meal or when a person consumes certain foods or drinks. Keeping track of what you eat and drink and making adjustments can help lessen the chances of experiencing the uncomfortable sensation. With that in mind, there are some foods and drinks you might consider avoiding — or at least limiting.

Caffeine in Excess

Having your morning coffee — depending on how many times you fill your mug — is probably fine and won’t send your heart fluttering. In fact, some research has undercut the notion that caffeine consumption causes palpitations or contributes to arrhythmias, like ectopy, which are small changes in a heartbeat that’s otherwise normal.

“Pretty much if you have one or two cups of coffee, then you really should not be having those palpitations,” Grayver says.

But while there’s no universal threshold when it comes to how much coffee triggers palpitations, drinking more than a moderate amount of coffee could cause palpitations for some. And downing other caffeine-containing substances might also send your heart fluttering, not to mention drive up blood pressure. For example, many energy drinks are loaded with caffeine and other caffeine-like substances, such as taurine, that also give you a jolt, especially if you buy it in a supersized can or have more than one. While there’s much variation in caffeine content, some energy drinks contain as much caffeine as several cups of coffee.

It’s not even necessarily the pep caffeine puts in our step, but its diuretic property that’s problematic; dehydration can cause palpitations, Grayver notes. So in addition to having coffee in moderation, it’s important to drink plenty of water.

Other caffeine sources like tea and chocolate — which tends to have far less caffeine than coffee, but can be loaded with added sugar — also contribute to palpitations. And, again, that’s especially true if they’re consumed in large quantities.

Sugar

As mentioned above, sugar can also be a culprit. While there’s no precise threshold to avoid palpitations, specifically, the 2015-20 Dietary Guidelines recommends getting no more than 10% of daily calories from added sugar. That equates to 12 teaspoons, 50 grams or 200 calories from added sugar, or roughly the equivalent of a piece of chocolate cake. A can of regular soda has about 126 calories from added sugar.

The American Heart Association recommends even less: no more than 9 tsp, 36 grams or 150 calories from added sugar for men, and 6 tsp, 25 grams or 100 calories for women daily. In reality, the AHA notes that Americans consume an average of 77 grams of added sugar per day.

Consuming lots of sugar can cause the body to release the hormone epinephrine, or adrenaline, which increases heart rate.

[See: 11 Foods and Beverages That May Promote Calm.]

Alcohol

Having more than five to seven drinks over the course of a week, on average, can be associated with an increased risk of AFib, Williams says.

So while moderate drinking — no more than one drink for women and two for men daily — is generally the upper threshold set for good health, you could possibly still experience heart palpitations below that. And for people who have arrhythmias and experience palpitations, alcohol is one of the most common triggers.

“We actually have a phrase in the medical field called ‘holiday heart,'” Williams says. “So around the holidays where alcohol consumption is increased, we see folks coming into the emergency room with sustained palpitations due to alcohol consumption in excess of their norm.”

Carb-Rich Foods

Processed carbs can contribute to palpitations as well. That’s because most carbs are broken down into glucose, or sugar, when they’re digested. As a result, they can drive up blood-sugar levels, just like table sugar. If a person has low blood sugar, the swing or spike in blood sugar level is more significant with a carb-rich meal.

The easy availability of high-carb foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner — from pastries to white bread sandwiches to pasta — doesn’t help. For that reason, experts say it’s important to be mindful of what you’re eating and to eat carbs in moderation.

Tyramine

This enzyme is found in various foods from aged cheese and red wine to cured meats, sauerkraut and soy sauce.

Tyramine is an amino acid, which naturally occurs in the body and regulates blood pressure. When more of the enzyme is released, or taken into the body, it drives up blood pressure, which can increase heart rate and cause heart palpitations.

[See: The Best Diets for Your Heart.]

Keep Track of What You’re Eating

Heavy meals can also contribute to heart palpitations. So be mindful not only of what you eat but how much.

“Keep a food diary,” Sengupta suggests, if you’re concerned what you’re having is contributing to heart palpitations. Pay special attention to substances such as caffeine, alcohol and sugary foods and drinks you’re consuming to see if there’s any association between your diet and palpitations. Record not just what you eat, but how you feel, including whether you experience palpitations after eating or drinking certain things.

Then make sure to follow-up with your doctor about any concerns you have regarding palpitations, and discuss what role diet may play.

There is a lot to be said about trying to identify food and lifestyle factors because these are modifiable, Sengupta says. Not only carving out a few foods but making wholesale changes may help. For example, improving your overall diet, such as following a heart-healthy eating pattern like the Mediterranean diet, can reduce your risk of developing an arrhythmia.

A more heart-friendly lifestyle that incorporates a well-rounded diet and regular activity can help with preventing palpitations and in managing a diagnosed arrhythmia. Experts emphasize that in the absence of or in addition to other treatment approaches, like medication to treat arrhythmias, making these adjustments can help reduce palpitations.

More from U.S. News

How to Avoid a Second Heart Attack

10 Heart Health Breakthroughs

6 Drugs That Can Worsen or Increase Risk for Heart Failure

Heart Palpitations After Eating: When to Be Concerned originally appeared on usnews.com