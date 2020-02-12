Eating soup can be good for your heart health. About 647,000 people in the U.S. die each year from heart…

Eating soup can be good for your heart health.

About 647,000 people in the U.S. die each year from heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the country for men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you’re looking for foods that can improve or maintain your heart health, consider soup, says Jack Bishop, chief creative officer of America’s Test Kitchen.

“Soups are generally low in calories and high in nutritional impact, so they’re especially good for anyone who’s trying to lose weight,” Bishop says. Being overweight is associated with cardiovascular disease.

In addition to being high in nutrition, research suggests that soups rate high for satiety, he says.

Here are 11 heart-healthy soups.

Bean and lentil soups

Soups that feature beans and lentils are the healthiest, says Kate Patton, a registered dietitian in the Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

“Beans and lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein, and therefore have no saturated fat or cholesterol,” Patton says. They also have plenty of fiber and potassium, a mineral that’s in low supply in most Americans’ diets.

Men in the U.S. should consume 3,400 milligrams of potassium daily, while women should consume 2,600 milligrams of the mineral per day, according to the federal government. Not getting enough potassium is associated with increased blood pressure. One cup of bean soup has 425 milligrams of potassium.

Broccoli-potato soup

For a heart-healthy version of broccoli-potato soup, make it without using high-fat cream, advises Denice Taylor, a registered dietitian with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas.

Instead of using cream, consider adding pureed white beans and potatoes or tofu. “It will add a creamy texture without all the fat,” Taylor says.

It’s simple to make. In a saucepan, combine 1 pound of chopped broccoli, two small potatoes, peeled into ½ inch cubes, 1 medium chopped onion, 1 cup of chicken broth, 2 cups of water and ground pepper and nutmeg to taste. Boil over medium heat and then simmer until the vegetables are tender.

“You can garnish with a dash of shredded cheese,” Taylor says.

Chicken and wild rice soup

Traditionally creamy soups aren’t considered heart-healthy because they contain heavy cream, cheese and/or butter, says Kristen Frie, a registered dietitian nutritionist with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program in Rochester, Minnesota.

By not using heavy cream, this soup is healthier for your heart. “This is a great soup to squeeze plenty of vegetables in, including onions, carrots and celery,” Frie says. “Sauté them in the pan for added flavor, before adding in a small amount of flour to coat the vegetables and later thicken the soup. For the liquid, consider adding low-sodium chicken or vegetable soup broth to keep the sodium down, as well as skim milk for a dose of protein and calcium.”

It’s easy to work in whole grains, like standard wild rice. For a meatless variation of the soup, omit the chicken. “Otherwise, adding skinless chicken breast is a great lean protein source,” Frie says.

Chicken soup with vegetables

Everyone knows that chicken soup makes us feel better, Bishop says. This soup is full of nutrition that’s healthy for your heart.

“It’s easy to pack this soup with extra nutrients,” Bishop says. “Just add vegetables and whole grains. A favorite combination relies on carrots, spinach and chewy wild rice.”

You can also add tomatoes, sweet potatoes or squash. “Or, simmer a handful of brown rice or quinoa right in the soup pot,” he says.

Chicken tortilla soup

At many restaurants, chicken tortilla soup is loaded with high-fat, high-calorie toppings, including fried tortilla strips, cheese and sour cream, but the soup itself has great texture and flavors, Frie says. Skip the extras to make this soup a heart-healthy choice.

Ingredients for this soup can include:

— Black beans.

— Garbanzo beans.

— A pureed can of tomatoes with no added salt.

— Frozen corn.

— Wheat orzo.

— Herbs and spices.

Creamy cauliflower-potato soup

Craving a creamy and comforting soup that’s also heart-healthy? There are some easy substitutions that can make a creamy soup good for your heart, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia.

Try making a delicious and heart-healthy potato soup by combining potatoes, cauliflower, low-sodium vegetable broth, brown rice flour and non-fat milk. “You could even top it with turkey bacon and low-fat shredded cheese,” Jones says.

Cauliflower is good for your heart because it’s an excellent source of fiber and B vitamins.

Cream of mushroom soup

Mushrooms are packed with potassium, which helps heart health by regulating blood pressure, Jones says. They also have plenty of fiber, which is also good for your heart.

Use non-fat milk and corn starch to provide creaminess. Add mushrooms, garlic and onions for a tasty and heart-healthy soup. Place the ingredients in a pot on medium heat for 20 to 25 minutes.

Italian wedding soup

This soup is traditionally made with tiny meatballs and pasta, which might not seem like an obvious heart-healthy choice, Bishop says.

With a couple of ingredient revisions, this classic soup becomes more nutritious and heart-healthy. “Use ground turkey for the meatballs, swap whole-grain farro for the pasta, then add lots of kale.” Kale is a good source of magnesium, which helps lower blood pressure.

Mediterranean white bean soup

For a soup that’s loaded with nutrients that are good for your heart, consider Mediterranean white bean soup, Taylor says.

This soup fits into the Mediterranean diet, which a U.S. News expert panel rated as the best diet overall for the third consecutive year in 2020. “Mediterranean soup includes healthy ingredients that are high in fiber, low in fat and have many vitamins and minerals,” Taylor says. “This soup also freezes well, so it can be made in quantity and used for future meals.”

To make it, chop 1 medium yellow onion and 4 cloves of garlic. Drain and rinse 2 cans of white beans. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a big pot until it shimmers, then add the onion and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and pepper flakes and sauté for another minute or so. Pour in 4 cups of low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth or bouillon cubes, 1 can of diced tomatoes and the white beans. Bring the mixture to a boil, then simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, which allows the flavors to blend.

Mexican soup

It doesn’t take much time to whip up a heart-healthy Mexican soup that’s friendly to your heart and taste buds, Jones says.

Trim the fat and skin from a piece of poultry, and cook the meat separately. Place low-sodium chicken broth, kidney beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, garlic and chili powder into a pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat and let the mixture simmer for 20 minutes. Add the shredded chicken and cilantro before serving.

Garlic produces a chemical called allicin, which research suggests could be good for your heart, Jones notes. A study published in 2016 in the journal Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity suggests that allicin showed effects that protect the heart and combat hypertension.

Minestrone soup

Italy’s famed vegetable and bean soup is brimming with heart-healthy goodness, Bishop says.

“This recipe is flexible — use the vegetables on hand, including carrots, celery, green beans, zucchini and tomatoes,” he says. “White beans, such as cannellini or navy, are the classic choice, but the soup is equally delicious with chickpeas. Canned beans work great here, but make sure to look for a brand with a modest sodium count.”

Finish this soup with a swirl of pesto made with heart-healthy olive oil for maximum visual and flavor impact.

To recap, here are 11 heart-healthy soups:

— Bean and lentil soups.

— Broccoli-potato soup.

— Chicken and wild rice soup.

— Chicken soup with vegetables.

— Chicken tortilla soup.

— Creamy cauliflower-potato soup.

— Cream of mushroom soup.

— Italian wedding soup.

— Mediterranean white bean soup.

— Mexican soup.

— Minestrone soup.

Heart-Healthy Soups originally appeared on usnews.com