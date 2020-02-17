Heart-Healthy Breakfast Ideas for a Busy Morning

You don’t need a lot of time to whip up a heart-healthy breakfast. Do you ever feel like you don’t…

Do you ever feel like you don’t have time to eat a heart-healthy breakfast? It’s a lament that Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian based in New York City, hears often from her clients.

“Between getting kids ready for school, walking the dog or trying to squeeze in a morning workout, there isn’t a minute to sit down and eat,” Rizzo says. “But the good news is you don’t need much time to eat a heart-healthy breakfast, which can be portable.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 647,000 people in the U.S. die of heart disease every year, which accounts for a quarter of all deaths. Given those stark statistics, it’s important to consume a heart-healthy breakfast, no matter how crunched your morning schedule is, Rizzo says.

Here are 10 heart-healthy breakfast options that don’t take much time to prepare:

Avocado on whole-grain bread

Whole grains from the bread and fiber and healthy monounsaturated fat provided by the avocado make this a winning combo for heart health, says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian based in Chicago.

Monounsaturated fat may lower your risk for heart disease and stroke, research suggests. This breakfast option can also help you manage your weight because it fills you up.

“This breakfast takes nearly no time to assemble,” Michalczyk says. “For extra protein, add an egg on top.”

Blueberry lemon oatmeal cups

Blueberries, oats and walnuts are all heart-healthy foods, and in combination make for a breakfast that’s good for your ticker, Michalczyk says.

Research suggests that eating blueberries can help protect your cardiovascular health. The fruit also contains antioxidants, which are associated with fighting cancer.

“These oatmeal cups are great for a busy morning because you can make them ahead of time and take them on the go,” she says.

To make blueberry lemon oatmeal cups, whisk together in a bowl these ingredients:

— Blueberries.

— Eggs.

— Lemon juice.

— Oats.

— Milk, either dairy or plant-based.

— Flax seed.

Bake the mixture in a muffin tin with walnuts and extra blueberries sprinkled on top.

Blueberry smoothie

Blueberries are certified as heart-healthy by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program. A study published in 2019 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that consuming a cup of blueberries a day is associated with improvements in vascular function and a 12% to 15% reduction in risk for cardiovascular disease. You can get a jump on consuming a cup of blueberries by drinking a smoothie packed with the fruit for breakfast, RIzzo suggests.

Pack 1 cup of fresh or frozen blueberries, 1/2 of a peeled banana and a handful of spinach in a sealed bag and freeze it overnight. In the morning, place the ingredients in a blender with 1/2 cup of plain Greek yogurt, a tablespoon of nut butter and 1/2 cup of the milk of your choice or water. “Blend and enjoy a heart-healthy breakfast on the go,” Rizzo says.

Breakfast tacos

Tacos aren’t just great for lunch or dinner — they’re a heart-healthy breakfast option, says Jill Edwards, director of the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies, based in Ithaca, New York.

Breakfast tacos made of corn tortillas, black beans, leafy greens, tomatoes and salsa are a tasty and hearty-healthy breakfast option. “Research suggests that bean consumption reduces serum cholesterol,” Edwards says.

Tomatoes contain lycopene and potassium, which are both good for heart health. Leafy greens contain phytochemicals that are associated with lower inflammation, which can help preserve the health of your arteries.

Chickpea hummus on whole-grain toast with sprouts

“Who says a heart-healthy breakfast can’t be savory?” Edwards asks.

Chickpeas are a great source of minerals, including magnesium and potassium, which research suggests are important for heart health, she says. Whole grains have plenty of dietary fiber, which can help improve your blood cholesterol levels and lower your risk of heart disease. Consuming sprouts can also help fight high blood cholesterol, Edwards says.

Grain bowls

If you’re in the mood for something different, try a grain bowl, says Shelly Wegman, a registered dietitian nutritionist with UNC REX Nutrition Services. She’s based in Raleigh, North Carolina. UNC REX is a not-for-profit health care system and a member of UNC Health Care.

The prep time should be minimal. “You can use leftover quinoa or brown rice or heat up microwave versions,” Wegman says. “Just be sure to check for the sodium content. If you use the plain, unseasoned version it will be lower in sodium.”

To make a grain bowl, place 1/2 to 3/4 of the grains in a bowl and add a poached or hard-boiled egg, 1/2 cup of black beans, 1/2 cup of cooked tofu or 2 ounces of leftover diced chicken. Top with salsa or mix in some spinach and add a couple of slices of omega-3-rich avocado.

Leftover veggies and eggs

One way to cut down on breakfast prep time in the morning is to prepare part of your morning meal the previous day, says Jaclyn London, a registered dietitian and head of nutrition and wellness for WW, formerly Weight Watchers.

A heart-healthy breakfast of poached or hard-boiled eggs with vegetables is the perfect opportunity to use this approach. Stir-fry, sauté or simply chop vegetables you plan on eating the following day with an egg. “Veggies are filled with heart-healthy B vitamins, antioxidants and minerals to keep your tissue cells healthy by improving blood flow and oxygen delivery throughout your body,” London says.

Vegetables that go well with eggs include:

— Mushrooms.

— Onions.

— Peppers.

— Spinach.

— Tomatoes.

Overnight oatmeal

Oats contain a type of fiber called beta glucan, Michalczyk says. It’s a soluble dietary fiber that’s associated with improving cholesterol levels and boosting heart health.

If you’re squeezed for time in the morning, make oatmeal overnight. Combine 1/2 cup of oats with 1 cup of your milk of choice. Mix together in a bowl or jar and place in the refrigerator to soak overnight. In the morning, top with berries, nuts or nut butter.

Pancakes

Can pancakes be easy to make and heart-healthy? Yes, Edwards says.

“Three-ingredient pancakes made of oats, bananas and unsweetened plant-based milk are mixed in your blender and cook in under four minutes,” she says. “They’re perfect for those mornings when you want a hot breakfast on the table but don’t have the time to make anything complicated.”

These pancakes don’t take a lot of time to make, Edwards says. Take 3 ripe bananas, 2 cups of rolled oats and 1 cup of unsweetened plant-based milk, and place them in a blender or food processor. Mix them until they blend to a batter consistency. Meanwhile, heat a non-stick pan on medium heat. Pour 1/3 cup of the batter onto the pan, using a measuring cup to ensure equal pancake size and cooking times. Allow the pancakes to cook until bubbles appear around the edges, then flip until they’re golden in color. “These pancakes cook fast, about one to two minutes on each side,” she says. For a heart-healthy topping, try unsweetened applesauce or pureed berries.

Plant-based yogurt and fruit

For a quick and heart-healthy breakfast, swap out dairy-based yogurt for a plant-based variety topped with various fruits, like blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and sliced banana, Edwards says.

Yogurts made from whole plants are rich in:

— Antioxidants.

— Calcium.

— Fiber.

— Protein.

— Magnesium.

— Vitamin C.

Look for unsweetened plant-based yogurt made from:

— Almonds.

— Cashews.

— Plantains.

— Oats.

Check labels to make sure the yogurt is made with only whole plant ingredients and contains no added sugar, Edwards says.

