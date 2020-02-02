Hair Loss in Children: Understanding the Cause

Watch any late-night TV movie and you will see ads for all sorts of hair loss products. Hair loss is…

Watch any late-night TV movie and you will see ads for all sorts of hair loss products. Hair loss is a common affliction for both men and women, leaving many adults reaching for lotions and potions that hold promises to regrow hair. What many people don’t know is that hair loss also happens in children.

When parents bring kids to my pediatric office for concerns of hair loss, they are worried about significant health issues that could be causing the problem. For most of these kids, hair loss is temporary and will be corrected naturally over time. But it’s worth getting to the root of the problem, since sometimes medical or behavioral issues can cause hair loss.

Hair biology is surprisingly complicated. Every hair on our body grows from a hair follicle that is on the surface of our skin. The follicle includes a collection of rapidly dividing cells that are responsible for the production of hair.

The hair grows from two types of hair follicle, terminal and vellus. Terminal hair follicles are found on the head, eyebrows and eyelashes. These follicles are primarily rooted in the skin and allow thicker and darker hair to grow. At birth, vellus follicles are located on the rest of the body. These follicles are more superficial on the skin surface and create hair that is short and thin. During puberty, vellus hairs on certain parts of the body are stimulated to become terminal hairs. Ultimately, each follicle goes through a lifetime of cycling between periods of growth and rest. Alterations in any part of this complex hair biology can cause hair loss.

When noticing hair loss in children, it’s essential to rule out medical causes. But just like adults, finding the cause of a child’s hair loss is not always easy. A wide variety of factors can result in hair thinning, poor hair growth or loss.

Before visiting the pediatrician, take note of the progression and location of hair loss, as these details can provide the first clues for diagnosis. Photographs can be particularly helpful to outline your concerns. Your child’s doctor may also ask about social factors or family changes, exposure to chemicals or medications, family history of hair loss, hair care practices, and the child’s nutrition history.

The most common reason for children to experience hair loss on a particular part of their head or body is the fungal infection ringworm, or tinea capitis. Kids with this infection on their scalp often have patchy bald areas that are red, itchy and scaly.

In some children, the scalp can have a “black dot” appearance from the hairs being broken off at the surface of the skin. The broken hairs create the speckled appearance. If there is a delay in the diagnosis of tinea capitis, the areas of smooth skin on the scalp may become inflamed and thickened, forming a kerion, or an abscess that’s caused by ringworm. Hair loss due to kerion formation can be permanent, so tinea capitis needs to be properly identified and treated by a physician as soon as possible.

When parents discover that a child is losing hair in irregular clumps, the most common causes are pulling, traction or pressure on the hair. Most moms and dads are familiar with the bald patch on the back of most infants’ heads, a typical example of this type of hair loss. The hair loss is due to the gentle pressure that’s put on the back of the head when babies spend hours sleeping on their backs (as they should, since this is the safest sleeping position). This bald patch quickly resolves as kids get older and they’re able to move around more, so that they put less pressure on the back of their heads.

Hair can also come out in irregular clumps when children repetitively pull it out. Hair pulling can be seen as early as infancy, and it’s thought to be a way some kids self-sooth. In older children, however, pulling out hair can become uncontrollable. This condition of compulsive hair pulling is called trichotillomania.

In kids with trichotillomania, parents typically notice a circular pattern of hair loss with broken strands of varying lengths. Notably, the hair around the affected areas is healthy. Children who compulsively pull out their hair may also do this with their eyebrows or lashes, as well as hair on other parts of their bodies. Hair can return with effective behavioral therapy that focuses on distraction techniques and other coping skills to better manage daily life.

Another type of hair loss, traction alopecia results from persistent tension applied to the hair. When children wear their hair in tight ponytails, pigtails or braids, the tension causes follicular damage and the hair will not grow. Hair loss of this kind most commonly occurs around the front and back hairline. Parents usually notice that the child’s hair is thinning at first, but total hair loss can occur if tension continues to be applied to the area. The solution is a change of hairstyle to allow the pressure to be released, and a bit of time for hair to regrow.

A relatively common form of hair loss on the scalp and body is what’s called alopecia areata. Parents first notice patches of hair loss with normal-appearing skin underneath. The underlying skin is not red, painful or itchy.

Although most people with alopecia areata are completely healthy, it’s essential for your child’s doctor to evaluate for common autoimmune disorders that may be causing this type of hair loss. Some examples of autoimmune disorders associated with alopecia areata include thyroid disorders, lupus and Type 1 diabetes. Treatment of the underlying disease often results in hair regrowth. If no underlying cause is found, medications can be used to encourage hair to regrow.

Some parents notice less dense hair growth or increased hair shedding, rather than specific areas of hair loss. If diffuse hair thinning is observed at any time during childhood, it is most likely from telogen effluvium. This condition is characterized by the body shifting hair follicles from the growing phase to the resting (shedding) phase.

In children, this phase shift happens two to three months after stressful conditions. Some examples of conditions that can cause hair loss in kids include extreme or prolonged psychological stress, significant illness or high fever, and weight loss or a change in diet. A hormone imbalance and certain medications (like chemotherapy drugs or antiseizure medications) can also trigger telogen effluvium. Hair regrowth will begin when the stress or medication is removed.

Less commonly, toddlers have hair that grows very slowly and can be pulled out without pain. Rarer than telogen effluvium, this is called loose anlagen syndrome. Interestingly, most kids with this syndrome have blond hair. Although loose anlagen syndrome can be passed genetically, many children have no family history of hair loss. This condition naturally improves with age, typically resolving by late elementary school.

Partnering with your child’s pediatrician is a significant first step in finding hair loss answers. If needed, a full hair assessment can be done by a pediatric dermatologist. Remember that observation is critical when it comes to determining the cause of hair loss. It’s often the subtlest clues that can lead to the correct diagnosis. The good news is that most causes of hair loss in children can be effectively treated when properly identified.

