Gun Control Stalls in Florida Despite Efforts After Parkland Shooting

MIAMI– Florida legislators can’t pass through the Capitol rotunda earlier this month without seeing six oversized portraits of grief wrought by gun violence.

That’s what state Rep. Dan Daley, Democrat of Coral Springs, wanted when he arranged for the interactive exhibit that was on display Feb. 7-14. It tells personal stories of the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Daley is a Douglas graduate. The casualties of that Valentine’s Day impelled him to seek a House seat. Unopposed, he won his special election on Feb. 14, 2019.

“I took it as a sign, a pretty powerful sign,” says Daley, formerly a commissioner in Coral Springs, in Broward County. Gun control remains his top priority.

Unfortunately for Daley and his cause, the Parkland tragedy already had its biggest day in Tallahassee.

The March for Our Lives movement started with impassioned students, led by Parkland survivors, flooding the Capitol; only a few moderately progressive laws emerged from the 2018 session, followed by National Rifle Association-supported legislation.

“There was a narrow window,” says Keith Donner, a longtime Florida political consultant. “They passed some measures, which is remarkable,” considering the fraught history of gun control in the state.

Now, with Parkland momentum gone and elections looming, “it’s business as usual, and that means there’s zilch appetite on the part of the Republicans to do anything,” Donner says. Republicans control the Senate, House and governor’s mansion.

Despite strong Republican backing, a bill to close the gun-show loophole for avoiding background checks is expected to die in a Senate committee. Other reforms face “an uphill battle,” Daley acknowledges. The session ends March 13.

Neither Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, nor state Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, the bill’s sponsor, responded to messages seeking comment.

Two years ago, the student movement that started in Florida didn’t stop there, but intensified the national debate about gun violence. A week after the Parkland shooting, President Donald Trump met at the White House with grieving parents and children and pledged his support.

Trump signed an executive order prohibiting the kind of bump stock that a lone gunman used to kill 58 people and wound 413 at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017 but Congress has not passed any federal legislation.

Gun control efforts at the state level have had greater impact outside the birthplace of the March for Our Lives movement. Students strengthened older organizations with an infusion of activism and a vast national army of change agents.

“One of the biggest things we saw after Parkland was that after 20 years of school shootings, there were a lot of young adults eligible to vote and they weren’t going to let that lie, let the adults take care of them, and they really took it into their own hands,” says Kyleanne Hunter of Brady: United Against Gun Violence.

“They were told that school shootings were inevitable and they said no, there are things we can do to fix this,” Hunter says. “Parkland ignited something in students across the country.”

The movement has grown enormously, to more than 350 student chapters, according to Eve Levenson of March for Our Lives. Levenson is a sophomore at George Washington University in the nation’s capital.

“In Florida, the NRA gun lobby is one of the largest reasons why we aren’t able to get common sense gun control laws passed,” she says. “But in places like Virginia, that was a winning issue” in the 2018 midterms. (It was then, but this month a gun control bill backed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam failed in the state Senate.)

Levenson says seven gun reform bills have a good chance of passage there. “It’s an indicator of what’s to come after the 2020 election at all levels.”

Since Parkland, a record 137 gun safety bills have been signed into law in 32 states and D.C., according to a 2019 year-end report from Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Florida is not on the center’s list of states that passed “lifesaving gun laws,” though it does allow “extreme risk protection orders” as part of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

That so-called “red flag” law authorizes judges to order mentally ill or publicly threatening people to relinquish their firearms. The law has been used a reported 3,500 times.

Other states have passed laws increasing background checks, prohibiting bump stocks, preventing child access to guns, adopting community violence reduction programs, removing guns from domestic violence situations, and regulating gun dealers and untraceable “ghost” guns, Giffords reported.

Not Florida.

Daley offers context. “The legislation that passed in 2018 was the biggest thing in 25 years. We didn’t go far enough, but that’s still a huge step, given Florida. That’s probably tantamount to sweeping reform in another state,” he says.

“You have to put it into perspective. This is the place where the NRA has ruled supreme for 25 years,” Daley says. “You’ve got to keep reminding folks of the importance of not just Douglas, but the everyday gun violence that goes on in more urban communities.”

Heather Chapman, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, sees incremental progress and takes the long view. Her older daughter fled from the Parkland shooter while her younger daughter cowered in a middle school classroom nearby.

“You have to look at small victories,” Chapman says. “Before Parkland, Moms Demand spent their whole time every session trying to prevent bad bills from moving forward.

“Since Parkland, they are on the offensive,” she says. “It’s starting a conversation. We’re finally having lawmakers talk to each other.”

“Our community started out thinking everyone will listen to us, and then we slowly realized that there’s a resistance to change and you have to convince people one at a time,” Chapman says. “We’re looking at a generational change.”

She describes how her elder daughter, hearing of another school shooting in another state, picked up her cell phone to call one of the surviving students to offer her help.

“The way they communicate is so different from you and I,” Chapman says. “They do it their magical way, through social media. As their generation takes hold, you’re going to see exponential change, I hope.”

In the here and now of Florida politics, significant change seems elusive. During last year’s legislative session, out of 27 gun-related bills introduced in the Senate, two made it into law: a bill to protect the privacy of applicants for concealed carry licenses, and a bill that allows teachers to bring guns to school, according to data published by the Florida League of Women Voters.

Daley, an attorney, had to sit out the 2019 session, though he was elected Feb. 14 and it started March 5. A legal interpretation from the House counsel sidelined him until June. “I respectfully disagreed,” Daley says.

Now that he has a seat at the legislative table, Daley intends to keep the pressure on. “So many people say Parkland was yesterday’s news but it happened and it’s sad and we’ve moved on. My community hasn’t moved on; it’s still broken from the events of Feb. 14,” he says.

“I want to make sure my colleagues keep that in mind.”

