Global Dissatisfaction With Democracy at All-Time High, Study Finds

LONDON — Abraham Lincoln believed that democracies would last forever, stating In his 1863 Gettysburg Address “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.” But while it’s too early to say that Lincoln’s optimism was misplaced, a new study finds that across the world — from America to Britain to Japan — faith in democracy is on the wane.

Dissatisfaction with self-government has reached an “all-time global high,” thanks to the failure of democratic governments to successfully grapple with a host of “transnational dilemmas,” ranging from climate change to migration to income inequality, according to the study from the Centre for the Future of Democracy at the University of Cambridge.

Global disillusionment with self-government has risen from 47.9% in the mid-1990s to 57.5% last year, based on evidence the researchers culled from more than 25 data sources, 3,500 country surveys and 4 million respondents, going back to 1973.

Pushing the global shift toward pessimism is rising dissatisfaction within long-standing Western democracies that until recently were bulwarks of democratic self-rule — particularly the United States and the United Kingdom.

America, Britain and many of the world’s largest democracies — including Japan, Spain and France — are now nestled within a huge group of countries where a majority of citizens are skeptical of democracy. In the so-called Anglo-Saxon democracies of the U.S., Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, “there has been an especially acute crisis of democratic faith,” according to the study. The proportion of residents of the Anglo-Saxon countries that are dissatisfied with democracy has doubled from a quarter in the 1990s to half or more.

Dissatisfaction Rises in the 21st Century

In the U.S., satisfaction with democracy remained level at a high of around 75% between 1995-2005, but has since plunged to below 50%. It’s the first time on record that a majority of Americans say they are alienated from a system of government that once made them proud, the study says.

A reflection of this dissatisfaction is the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, it argues, whose campaign denigrated American institutions and discarded policies for promoting democracy abroad for a transactional “America First” approach that is more likely to reward or side with autocracies than historic, democratic allies. For the U.S., the report says, “it marks an ‘end of exceptionalism’ — a profound shift in America’s view of itself and, therefore, of its place in the world.”

[MORE: Trustworthiness Rating Dives for U.S., U.K.]

In the U.K, the study finds that dissatisfaction with democracy has surged during a period it calls the “Brexit crisis,” mainly the three-plus years it took the country to finally exit the European Union after Britons narrowly voted for a divorce from the E.U. in a 2016 referendum. Brexit finally occurred on Jan. 31, but only after Parliament agreed earlier in the month to a withdrawal agreement worked out by the EU and Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was elected in December.

After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, it was largely believed that Western democracies, led by the United States, were reinvigorated by the end of the Cold War and that, worldwide, democracy was in ascendancy. And for a while, it was. But the 2008 Great Recession and its aftershocks have rattled people’s faith in the Western liberal order, as many countries were roiled by a mix of blows, including austerity budgets, slow-to-recover economies, inequality, immigration fears, corruption scandals and foreign policy failures.

As a result, many “citizens perceive — with some justification — that their institutions are not delivering results,” say the study’s authors.

The rising levels of dissatisfaction with democracy has also nurtured growing levels of support for populist parties and politicians, which is seen as an outcome of that disillusionment. “If anything,” the authors write, “the rise of populism may be less a cause than a symptom of this weakening legitimacy.”

The study notes that in Europe, the post-recession crises of economic stagnation and unchecked migration hit some five years before the wave of populism washed over it because voters were willing to give established parties time to confront the challenges. “By the end of the decade, however, electorates had lost patience” with their leaders’ failed nostrums, it notes, opening the door for populists.

The study places seven countries in Latin America and Eastern Europe in a “crisis,” where dissatisfaction with democracy is highest: Mexico, Brazil, Moldova, Colombia, Peru, Ukraine and Venezuela.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for self-government. Several small, high-income European countries — including Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands — report new highs in democratic satisfaction. Moreover, the report states, “for now, much of Asia has avoided the crisis of democratic faith affecting other parts of the world,” particularly Southeast Asia, South Asia and Northeast Asia.

Maybe Lincoln will be proved right, after all.

