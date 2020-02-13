Germany’s Democracy Wrestles With Addressing Climate Change

BERLIN — Since the beginning of this year, Germans have become accustomed to seeing hundreds of tractors rolling down central…

BERLIN — Since the beginning of this year, Germans have become accustomed to seeing hundreds of tractors rolling down central city streets. The traffic-disrupting behemoths are driven by local farmers protesting against proposed new limits on fertilizer and herbicide use and the introduction of animal welfare labels, all part of new government-formulated rules intended to make local agriculture more environmentally friendly. Farmers, carrying signs proclaiming, “No farms, no food, no future” believe they are being treated unfairly.

At the same time, environmentalists are also putting pressure on politicians, saying that, if the climate crisis is to be addressed, these new rules on agriculture must go ahead. And while tractors were rumbling down some Berlin streets, angry beekeepers, protesting the use of pesticides, were dumping polluted honey on the steps to the Ministry of Agriculture.

A similarly heated debate arose at the end of last year when the German government passed its long-awaited “Klimapaket,” a package of laws to ensure that the country achieves its target of reducing carbon emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. The laws were the result of months of political wrangling. But even as they were being announced, critics were saying that, thanks to the lengthy political process, the laws had been watered down so much as to be useless.

“What we needed was a clear business plan for environmental protection,” Kai Niebert, head of the German League for Nature and Environment, told local media. “What we got was a mini-plan, in which much insecurity and unpredictability still exists.”

Some local protesters even suggested that their democratically government was not the right body to be making these decisions.

“When it comes to climate change, there are too many ways in which parliament can block itself,” says Percy Vogel, a senior member of Mehr Demokratie, a German nongovernmental organization. He listed several obstacles that lawmakers face: politicians who are focused on re-election or toe the party line, the long time it takes to achieve consensus, and interest groups that exert a great amount of influence.

“I think we can all agree that our democracy has not been doing a good job with respect to climate issues,” Vogel argues. “Climate change … is showing up some of the weaknesses of the current system.”

Liberal democracies, however, have tended to do more about environmental concerns than authoritarian regimes, says Rudi Wurzel, a professor of comparative European politics at the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, who specializes in environmental policy. “It doesn’t mean they have done enough. But I think they have a much better chance of doing something, even if it’s slow,” he says.

“Democracies can change and react to societal demands. And in Germany, public pressure from movements like Fridays for Future is too big for politicians not to do anything about it.”

Perceptions of environmental justice are important when it comes to making new rules, says Peter Newell, a professor of international relations at the University of Sussex, who specializes in the political economy of environment. Events like the farmers’ protests in Germany and the “gilet jaunes” (Yellow Vests) protests in France, first sparked by a carbon tax for motorists, are obvious examples of what happens if lawmakers don’t include the public in forming policy, Newell says. “Imposing policy from above slows down environmental progress because it provokes reactions like this.”

The problem with any potential eco-dictatorship is that climate laws require “buy-in, not just from the political elites, or from 5% of the population, but from everybody,” says Keith Smith, a researcher from the GESIS Leibniz Institute for the Social Sciences and who examines public attitudes toward climate change. Germany is well set up to reach consensus, Smith says, “(because) power sharing is required within the political system.”

There are aspects to the German political system — one of the most democratic in the world, according to Freedom House — that mean the country could actually be better prepared to find a democratic solution to tackling climate change.

Following World War II, the German political system was rebuilt to incentivize coalition building in order to prevent another authoritarian leader such as Adolf Hitler, Smith says. “Climate change necessitates rapid social transformations,” he argues. “And that requires collaboration and consensus.” Take a historical example like World War II, he adds: It took the United States some time to enter that conflict because “they couldn’t just flip a switch. The idea had to be seen as acceptable — because there were costs.”

In order to make some of the potential “costs” of climate change more palatable — for example, rationing or re-purposing industries for a green economy — more democracy is needed, not less, experts say.

Vogel says it’s important to differentiate between the praiseworthy ideals of a democratic system and the pragmatism that consensus required.

Newell, however, notes the democratic reforms that are either happening, or being considered, in Europe today: lowering the voting age to 16, appointing an ombudsman for future generations in parliament ( Hungary, Wales and Israel have these already), “eco-cide” laws to prevent “crimes against nature” and — particularly popular — citizens’ assemblies, where representatives from the general population are brought together for a short time to deliberate possible policy.

In coming months, the U.K., France and Germany are all holding citizens’ assemblies to debate responses to the climate crisis.

