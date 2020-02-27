France Braces for Cross-Border Coronavirus Threat

PARIS — With Italian authorities closing off 11 northern towns this week and health experts warning that coronavirus is entering…

PARIS — With Italian authorities closing off 11 northern towns this week and health experts warning that coronavirus is entering a new phase of rapid “community transmission,” neighboring France is bracing for its own potential coronavirus epidemic.

On Tuesday, health ministers from France, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Germany met to discuss a plan of attack. In a meeting with French doctors on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron warned that, “An epidemic is coming … We are only at the beginning.”

Although doctors are still studying the coronavirus, they do know it transmits easily. And while the mortality rate is far lower than the Ebola virus, coronavirus is deadlier than the seasonal flu, says professor Christian Chidiac, a doctor and the head of the infectious and tropical disease ward at the Hospital Croix-Rousse in Lyon, which managed six of the 38 confirmed coronavirus cases in France. “Since it’s a new virus, we need to take all possible precautions,” he says.

For now, French authorities are attempting to identify and isolate known cases and prepare for possible community transmission, without causing panic — a challenging proposition given the nature of the virus and France’s proximity to Italy. “Right now, there’s an epidemic at our door, and it’s very possible we could have a multiplication of cases in France in the weeks to come,” Chidiac says.

A Policy of Containment With Open Borders

Despite more than 600 coronavirus cases currently identified in Italy and the millions of local visitors who annually cross the France-Italy border, French authorities, announced early this week that they would not block the border. Yet travel has been effectively curtailed: On Monday night, France’s health minister announced that children who have visited the Lombardy and Venice regions of northern Italy should stay home from school and day care for 14 days after their return to France.

French health authorities have also increased the nation’s capacity to treat patients: An additional 70 hospitals are preparing to handle coronavirus cases, while the number of laboratories armed with coronavirus tests will expand to accommodate several thousand tests a day.

France has a rigorous surveillance system and public health services in place, says Chidiac, with well-defined strategies to fight the spread of a virus such as the coronavirus. Measures taken by the government include creating a specialized reception service for travelers coming from affected countries at international airports, coordinating communication among hospitals and healthcare workers, and establishing clear action plans for various scenarios.

For now, doctors aim to contain the virus by testing and isolating potential coronavirus patients, and tracking down everyone who has been in close contact with them.

Patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections are isolated in rooms equipped with an airlock and recycled air, while the hospital personnel treating them wear special masks and scrubs. Extra measures required for Ebola, including specialized clothing and negative-pressure rooms, aren’t necessary for coronavirus, since it’s a much less dangerous disease, Chidiac says.

“Either (this strategy) will work, and we won’t have an epidemic, or at a certain moment … we’ll be faced with the spread of a virus that’s no longer contained,” Chidiac says.

France’s rigorous systems may be responsible for keeping the virus at bay and may differ from those in Italy, Chidiac says. Late on Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte admitted that the rapid spread of coronavirus in Italy could be linked to a malfunction in hospital management.

“Maybe they missed or delayed testing, and during the period that testing wasn’t done, there were contaminations leading to a chain of transmission,” Chidiac says. “That’s why it’s important to test people very quickly and keep people in isolation until the diagnostic has been eliminated.”

Managing the Unknown

French authorities are currently aiming to take precautions without stoking fear unnecessarily. On Wednesday night, an estimated 3,000 Italian fans piled into a Lyon stadium for a soccer match against the Italian Juventus soccer team — a decision some French government officials publicly questioned. Chidiac says that while large gatherings of people during a high-risk public health period are inadvisable, France still doesn’t have circulating cases and Italian players didn’t come from at-risk regions. “Only time will tell if it was a good or bad idea,” he says.

With the current precautions in place, individuals may decide not to follow best practices, including reporting their symptoms and travel to authorities or, to quarantine themselves. To that end, some French parents have complained on social media that children who traveled to Italy aren’t attending school but continue to go to soccer practice.

Deciding who to test is itself a judgment call. The French government requests that all people who in the past 14 days have traveled to an area where coronavirus is circulating and who have a cough, trouble breathing and fever to call emergency services (SAMU), where doctors make a call on whether testing is necessary. While public health authorities have noted that symptoms of coronavirus can vary widely, and that some carriers are asymptomatic, Chidiac says the criteria for testing and isolation are precise. “Up until now, the definition hasn’t been faulty and we haven’t missed any sick people,” he says.

After spending last weekend in Venice with her husband, financial analyst Lea Godet learned about the coronavirus epidemic in Italy on Sunday and called France’s coronavirus hotline. She was told not to worry, because she wasn’t in a quarantined city despite the cancellation of the Venice Carnival.

By Monday, Godet had cold symptoms but no fever. She called emergency services and several doctors on Monday and was again told not to worry, as she didn’t have a fever. She visited her local hospital for testing anyway, but was turned away because she didn’t have the required convocation from SAMU.

Godet wasn’t sure if she should pick up her 5-month-old daughter from her parents, but her doctor didn’t seem concerned, telling her to wear a mask and wash her hands. On Monday night, she brought their daughter home. “I figured if they sent me home, there isn’t a huge problem. They’re professionals,” she says.

For the next 10 days, Godet and her husband are working from home on the request of their employers. With their nanny on temporary leave as a precaution, they switch off caring for their daughter and work late into the night. “We prefer to respect the rules. I don’t want to be responsible for spreading the virus. We’re trying to be good citizens,” she says.

