Financial Aid Options for Incarcerated Individuals and Their Children

The door to college financial aid for people in prison isn’t necessarily closed. In fact, their postsecondary access is increasing and stands to continue expanding as bipartisan support in Congress swells, while scholarships for students with incarcerated parents aim to break the cycle.

But the assumption that college financial aid options are limited for people in prison is true in many cases. The federal Pell Grant, which provides need-based aid to students from low-income households, is not available to individuals incarcerated in a federal or state penal institution. Federal student loans are not available to individuals confined in an adult correctional facility or a juvenile justice facility.

Federal student aid eligibility can also be limited for individuals upon release. Adults convicted of possession or sale of illegal drugs may have their future award eligibility suspended if the offense took place while they were receiving federal student aid. Those who have been convicted of a forcible or nonforcible sexual offense and are subject to an involuntary civil commitment after their incarceration are not eligible for the Pell Grant.

In light of these barriers, students affected by the justice system may be able to find funding through college programs, an experimental federal program, state aid and scholarships.

College in Prison Programs

Some colleges and universities across the nation offer free programs in prisons, like the New York-based Bard College Prison Initiative, which captured the public’s attention following a Ken Burns documentary series, “College Behind Bars.”

Another example is the Georgetown Prison Scholars Program at the DC Jail. The program provides Georgetown University courses to incarcerated individuals at the facility. Tuition is waived for these students, says Marc M. Howard, director of the Prisons and Justice Initiative at Georgetown, and program offerings include credit and noncredit-bearing courses in subjects like English, music, philosophy and government.

An individual’s access to these types of programs, however, can be limited by location and the number of open program slots, experts say.

“Most prisons do not have anything,” Howard says. “Most programs are run by either organizations or universities that are in proximity. When there are facilities close to cities or universities, there is a higher likelihood of there being a program. Prisons in the middle of nowhere, which is sadly the vast majority, have no learning opportunities.”

Second Chance Pell

Georgetown’s program is funded by private philanthropic donations, according to Howard, but some college programs receive federal Pell Grant funding in an experimental capacity.

There are 64 colleges and universities in 26 states participating in the Second Chance Pell program, an experiment first announced by the U.S. Department of Education in 2015 that gives eligible incarcerated individuals access to the Pell Grant to pursue higher education while in prison.

The number of experimental sites is set to expand: The Department of Education announced in May 2019 it would allow another round of institutions to apply for the Second Chance Pell experiment.

There is also bipartisan congressional support to repeal the ban on Pell Grants for incarcerated students. Such a change could be included in a future reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, the law that oversees federal financial aid and was last reauthorized in 2008.

“Right now, most people get into education because of luck,” says Brian Walsh, senior program associate for the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit research organization based in New York. “You happened to be in prison at that time and you happened to be near a college that is participating in Second Chance Pell. We need to remove the barrier.”

State Financial Aid

For people enrolled in college education programs in prison or those with prior criminal convictions who are enrolled in college, eligibility for s tate financial aid varies depending on where they reside.

“Incarcerated students and students with certain drug-related convictions are most commonly excluded from state aid programs,” according to a 2020 resource created by the Education Commission of the States, a Denver-based nonprofit that tracks state education policies. “In these states, system-impacted students must use other funding sources to pay for college.”

A 50-state comparison conducted by the Education Commission of the States, titled State Financial Aid Barriers for Students Impacted by the Justice System, found that in 17 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico there are no restrictions on eligibility for students who are impacted by the justice system in either of their two largest financial aid grant programs.

“There are a lot of doors that can close for students and people generally upon re-entry out of prison in general society. This one might not be one that’s closed, depending on the state you live in and the program you are seeking to be eligible for,” says Sarah Pingel, senior policy analyst at the Education Commission of the States. “Many students re-entering could have the assumption that there is no financial aid for me because of my past history, but many of the programs we found, that actually isn’t true.”

Scholarships for Children of Incarcerated Parents

Financial aid resources are also available for students whose parents are incarcerated.

The National Children of the Incarcerated Scholarship Program, part of the Creative Corrections Education Foundation, has provided more than 178 college scholarships to children with incarcerated parents across the country. Undergraduate scholarships are either $5,000 or $1,000, and students can apply on the foundation’s website.

There are also numerous regional scholarships for children with incarcerated parents, such as the examples listed below.

— Ava’s Grace: Provides up to $5,000 per year to students with significant need who live in Missouri or the Illinois counties that comprise the St. Louis metropolitan area and have or have had an incarcerated parent or primary caregiver.

— ScholarCHIPS: Provides $2,500 college scholarships or $250 book awards to Washington, D.C.-area graduating high school seniors with an incarcerated parent or immediate family member in prison who has served as the applicant’s primary caregiver.

— Give Back: Provides a scholarship covering college tuition, fees, and room and board to ninth grade applicants in California, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania who have faced significant financial hardship and other adversities, including the incarceration of a parent.

Making higher education accessible to incarcerated individuals can have a positive effect on their families, Walsh says.

“Even though someone is in prison, they’re still connected to their families and they’re still part of their community,” Walsh says. “When we educate them in prison, there can be a generational impact back home.”

