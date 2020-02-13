Feds: Tip from Virginia leads to cocaine bust near Ecuador

HAMPTON, Va. — Federal officials say that a tip from drug agents working in Virginia has led to a massive…

HAMPTON, Va. — Federal officials say that a tip from drug agents working in Virginia has led to a massive cocaine seizure aboard a submersible vessel off Ecuador’s coast.

Citing court documents, The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday said the tip came from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents working in the city of Hampton.

Court documents said that the information led to a U.S. Coast Guard seizure of nearly 2,200 pounds (990 kilograms) of cocaine in January.

Federal officials said it had a street value of nearly $100 million. Authorities say traffickers often use submersible vessels that travel just below the surface to evade authorities.

