Eating Disorder Statistics

Recently, singer Taylor Swift revealed in the documentary “Miss Americana” her own struggles with an eating disorder. You may be…

Recently, singer Taylor Swift revealed in the documentary “Miss Americana” her own struggles with an eating disorder. You may be surprised to find out just how common eating disorders are — and how they affect groups of people that you may not typically associate with eating disorders. Here are some statistics about eating disorders and insights behind the numbers.

Eating Disorders: Females Versus Males

It’s estimated that 30 million Americans have struggled with an eating disorder at some point over their lifetime, says Claire Mysko, CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association. That breaks down to 20 million women and 10 million men.

Although many people associate young women with eating disorders, men can have them too. “We think the 10 million number is probably larger,” Mysko says. Males often might think that eating disorders are only experienced by girls, so they don’t share their struggle with others.

Additionally, eating disorder symptoms in males may go undiagnosed or unnoticed because people are not looking for them, says Stephanie M. Manasse, an assistant research professor and director of the Child and Adolescent Program at the Center for Weight, Eating and Lifestyle Sciences at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

It could also be that eating disorder symptoms in younger males look different compared with females. For instance, there could be more of a focus on getting a muscular body versus getting thin. That can leave a disorder undetected.

There will likely be more males seeking treatment for eating disorders in the future as eating disorder awareness grows, Manasse believes.

[See: 12 Potential Signs of an Eating Disorder.]

Types of Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are thought to be caused by a mix of genetic, environmental and personality factors. The most common eating disorders include:

— Anorexia nervosa, which involves individuals wanting to stay obsessively thin. It’s characterized by having a low body weight, although those with anorexia often think they’re overweight. Over their lifetime, 0.9% of women and 0.3% of men will develop anorexia, the NEDA reports.

— Bulimia nervosa, during which a person binges on a lot of food and then has behavior — such as vomiting — to help purge that food. Over their lifetime, 1.5% of women and 0.5% of men will develop bulimia, the NEDA reports.

— Binge eating disorder refers to eating an excessive amount of food in a short period of time, such as over a couple of hours. There is no purging involved. This binging behavior must happen at least once a week over three months to be formally diagnosed. Binge eating disorder is more common than both anorexia and bulimia. Over their lifetime, 3.5% of women and 2% of men are slated to have binge eating disorder, according to the NEDA.

— Orthorexia refers to an obsessive and extreme focus on “pure” or “clean” eating. Orthorexia is not a formal diagnosis yet, so it’s difficult to get an accurate number of how many people have it. However, it’s a growing trend that health professionals have observed.

Eating disorders are commonly associated with co-occurring behavioral or mood disorders or trauma:

— 33% to 50% of those with anorexia also have a mood disorder such as depression, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

However, Crystal Vatza, a licensed counselor and executive director of Seeds of Hope, Mountainside, a treatment facility that specializes in eating disorders, in Moscow, Pennsylvania, believes that percentage is likely higher. Behavioral/mood disorders and trauma-related disorders that are common in those with eating disorders include:

— Anxiety.

— Bipolar disorder.

— Depression. Major depression was the most common co-occurring mood disorder in a study of 2,400 people hospitalized for an eating disorder, according to the NEDA.

— Obsessive-compulsive disorder.

— Personality disorder.

— Post-traumatic stress syndrome.

— Self-injury (such as cutting).

— Substance abuse.

It’s not always clear which comes first — the eating disorder or the mood/trauma-related disorder — and it’s likely different for each individual. “Disordered eating and eating disorders never exist in a vacuum. There’s always something else going on,” Mysko says.

Disordered eating is used to describe abnormal behavior related to eating, but that by itself doesn’t lead to an eating order diagnosis. For instance, a person may have strict rules about when to eat and what to eat that are considered abnormal, but those eating behaviors don’t occur often enough or aren’t extreme enough to be formally diagnosed as an eating disorder.

[SEE: Is Intermittent Fasting an Eating Disorder?]

Eating Disorders Among Certain Populations

Although the long-time stereotype of eating disorders has been associated with a young, thin, white and affluent female, they actually affect a wide range of the population. Here are some eating disorder statistics among specific groups:

Athletes

More than one-third of Division I National Collegiate Athletic Association female athletes were found in a study to have attitudes and symptoms that place them at risk for anorexia, the NEDA reports. “This is something we hear about quite often,” Mysko says. “There’s a lot of pressure on athletes for performance, and there’s an emphasis in sports on performance related to body size and shape.”

Coaches and trainers don’t always have good information on eating disorders, leading young athletes without good resources to seek help, Mysko says. Although much of the emphasis in sports is on being thin, there also are body pressures in sports like football and wrestling that can lead to problems with disordered eating.

Teens and College-Age Students

Among teens ages 13 to 18, 3.8% of females and 1.5% of males are reported to have an eating disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

A recent analysis of about 12,000 teens, ages 15 to 17, in the Journal of School Nursing, found that nearly a fourth misperceive their weight. Of those who misjudge their weight, 11.6% believe they are overweight but aren’t. Adolescents who misjudge their weight are significantly more likely to engage in unhealthy dietary habits, have eating disorders and are more likely to have sedentary lifestyles, says Jagdish Khubchandani, an author of the 2020study and a health science professor at Ball State University. In contrast, he notes, teenagers who have accurate perceptions of their weight are less likely to have eating disorders.

Among college-age students, the percentage of people with an eating disorder is even higher, with a range of 8% to 17%, according to a 2011 study, which was part of the American College Health Association’s National College Health Assessment. Eating disorders also often emerge at the age when people attend college. College is the perfect storm of living independently, feeling pressure to get good grades and facing body image issues — making eating disorders more common.

Adults Older Than Age 50

Thirteen percent of women older than 50 engage in disordered eating behaviors, according to the ANAD. This statistic doesn’t refer to having an eating disorder necessarily, but instead refers to the number of people who may do things like create certain rules about eating or obsess over being thin. The number doesn’t surprise Vatza, who says both men and women age 50 and older could have a lifelong struggle with an eating disorder or behaviors that can be described as disordered eating.

“They can go years and years before it’s identified or caught,” she says. Those with eating disorders in this age group tend to feel more hopeless, she says. It often takes a wake-up call from a doctor who says, “You won’t live to see your grandchild grow up” or a similar sentiment to get that person to seek help.

LGBTQ+

Those in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community commonly suffer from eating disorders, but resources haven’t always been plentiful to help them, Vatza says. That’s changing as awareness increases, she adds.

Sixteen percent of transgender college students reported having an eating disorder, according to the ANAD. Although statistics about eating disorders in this population group are not consistent, the NEDA states that gay, lesbian and bisexual teens are thought to be at a higher risk of binge eating and purging. Studies have found it can occur as early as age 12 among LGBTQ+ youth. In comparison, among the general population, binge eating disorder usually begins in one’s late teens and early 20s.

People of Color

Eating disorder rates are similar among all races and ethnicities, but people of color are less likely to receive help for an eating disorder. This could be because people associate eating disorders with a particular look or type of person.

“Sometimes when people have the courage to come forward with their eating disorder and talk with a loved one or friend, unfortunately, they hear people who say, ‘You can’t have an eating disorder,'” Mysko says. Some people react this way because the person with the eating disorder doesn’t look how someone might expect to have an eating disorder. For instance, the person may have a higher body weight.

Awareness

This is one reason that the NEDA’s campaign for Eating Disorder Awareness Week (Feb. 24 to March 1) is called Come as You Are. “We want to bust through these myths and accept all sizes, ages and socioeconomic statuses,” Mysko says.

The NEDA has a toll-free, confidential helpline, if you or someone you know needs support or wants to find local treatment options. The phone number is 800-931-2237.

More from U.S. News

9 Reasons Getting Away for the Weekend Is Good for Your Mental Health

4 Subtle Signs of Depression in Men

What Not to Say to Someone With Depression

Eating Disorder Statistics originally appeared on usnews.com