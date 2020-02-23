Donald Trump Says He Expects ‘Millions and Millions’ During His India Visit

NEW DELHI — President Donald Trump has a chilly relationship with many foreign leaders, but one leader is now offering…

NEW DELHI — President Donald Trump has a chilly relationship with many foreign leaders, but one leader is now offering a warm welcome: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Modi’s invitation, Trump and wife Melania arrive on Feb. 24 for their first state visit to India.

During the two-day trip, Trump hopes to get something he has long wanted: a massive crowd. “We will have millions and millions of people,” Trump said at a Feb. 11 White House press briefing, referring to what Modi had told him.

Trump frequently talks about getting large or record audiences at his rallies and speeches. Earlier this month, he said 40,000-50,000 people had attended his rally in New Hampshire, though the venue of the rally can seat only 12,000 people.

Modi’s public speeches in India easily draw tens of thousands of people, from among the country’s 1.3-billion strong population. Even on his overseas visits, Modi gets large turnouts.

Around 50,000 Indian Americans showed up at a “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston last September. Trump was also present, and Modi introduced him as “a friend of India, a great American president.” Earlier Modi appearances, such as one in Madison Square Garden, have had a rock-concert-like vibe, replete with dance performances and the crowd chanting and yelling.

Rounding Up Stray Cattle and Dogs

Instead of flying into the capital city of Delhi, Trump will start his visit in Ahmedabad, the main city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat. There, Trump will inaugurate the rebuilt Motera stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 110,000 visitors. Walls and pillars near the stadium have been painted with hastily done portraits of Trump and Modi, and slogans like “World Largest Democracy Meet World Oldest” (sic).

Trump expects more people will be lining up on the roadside to see him. Modi “thinks we’ll have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium,” Trump said at the White House briefing. Ahmedabad’s population was 5.5 million as per the last census in 2011.

[MORE: India’s Gay Activists Grow in Numbers, but Acceptance Remains Elusive]

Ahmedabad’s government machinery is working day and night to make the visit a smooth one. Speed bumps near Motera stadium have been removed in recent days, said Modi Mukesh, an 18-year-old who lives in the area. Roads leading up to the stadium have been resurfaced. Residents had been complaining for months about the uneven surface of the roads, and potholes, but no action had been taken, Mukesh said. “But now the work is happening rapidly.”

The 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch that Trump and his motorcade will travel from Ahmedabad airport to the stadium is being beautified. More than 100,000 potted plants have been placed along the road, according to reports.

The city government plans to install $140,000 in new decorative lighting along the route, even though Trump will be in Ahmedabad during the daytime.

A vehicle spraying repellent on the streets has frequently come by the stadium in recent days, residents say. City workers, meanwhile, are rounding up stray cattle and street dogs along and near the route of the motorcade. “The last four, five days I haven’t seen any cows on the street,” said Sagar Verma, a 42-year-old who lives near the stadium.

A Wall to Block Views of Slums

A wall has been built on a half-kilometer stretch along the route of the motorcade, which critics say is being made to hide the slums that lie on the side of the road. Slum-dwellers near the stadium say they have been asked to leave. The city administration says the eviction is not connected to the Trump visit.

At the stadium, an entertainment program titled ‘Namaste Modi’ has been planned, with performances from a prominent Bollywood singer, and others.

Trump’s brief hours-long Ahmedabad visit is expected to cost around $11 million, or about 1.5% of the annual budget of the state’s home ministry.

“With $11 million, they could have made brand new homes for the slum-dwellers,” said Raju Solanki, an activist and poet in Ahmedabad. Solanki said slum-dwellers are largely indigenous people and villagers who come to the city in search of work. Solanki described the living conditions as “hell” and said the ongoing road repairs and beautification is limited to a few areas of the city. “This is not the real face of Ahmedabad.”

Trump will also be visiting the city of Agra and Delhi while in India.

[COMMENTARY: India’s Citizenship Law an Attack on Democracy Worldwide]

The meeting of the two leaders comes at a tumultuous time for both.

Trump has just emerged from a tough congressional impeachment hearing, in which he was acquitted. Modi, meanwhile, is facing the biggest pushback since he became prime minister in 2014. Protests have been taking place across India for two months against a law which many believe violates the country’s secular constitution. The Citizenship Amendment Act makes it easier to get Indian citizenship for people who belong to certain religions, but the list excludes Islam. People fear that this law could be used to throw out Muslims, who number 200 million in India.

Those issues are not expected to come up for discussion between Modi and Trump. The leaders are expected to discuss trade, including tariffs on Harley Davidson motorcycles and chicken legs.

More from U.S. News

Donald Trump Re-Election Deemed a Major Global Risk for 2020

India’s Gay Activists Grow in Numbers, but Acceptance Remains Elusive

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Donald Trump Says He Expects ‘Millions and Millions’ During His India Visit originally appeared on usnews.com