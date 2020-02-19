Donald Trump Re-Election Deemed a Major Global Risk for 2020

Top Global Political Risks of 2020 The year 2020 is marked by a series of geopolitical risks affecting Europe, various…

Top Global Political Risks of 2020

The year 2020 is marked by a series of geopolitical risks affecting Europe, various regions in Asia and the United States, according to a recent report by GeoQuant, a political risk intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence to measure and forecast political risks around the world.

According to GeoQuant’s report entitled, “The Year Ahead,” global political risk is forecast to decline in the first half of the year and accelerate in the second half, but overall remain under the levels reported by the same group in 2016. Analysts looked at 20 distinct fundamental political risk factors in 51 countries, measured daily, and noticed three main trends:

— A scarcity in elections in key emerging and frontier markets will ensure less volatility in the global political environment.

— Global trade risks and policy risks will decrease.

— The world will see a “soft Brexit” and less uncertainty about political risks in the United States, despite the approaching 2020 general elections.

Overall, political risks will increase in developed markets and see a slight decrease in emerging markets, eventually accelerating. Here are the top global political risks in the year ahead, as seen by GeoQuant.

No. 4: Political Tumult in Poland

Presidential elections are scheduled in Poland for May and incumbent President Andrzej Duda will likely secure re-election, says GeoQuant. This could lead to increased instability in the country.

“Duda will face some headwinds as his political allies in the Law and Justice Party have divided the country along religious-secular lines, producing electoral successes, but with declining returns over time,” say the authors of the GeoQuant report.

In addition, the analysis firm foresees elevated macroeconomic risks in Poland with global trade conflicts and deflationary pressures from the European Union impacting the Central European country. Ultimately, this could also affect the appeal of the current Polish president running for re-election.

No. 3: Tensions in South Korea

In April, South Korea will hold legislative elections and the outcome of this process could also pose a global political threat, says GeoQuant.

“Though President Moon’s Democratic Party had been much better positioned as recently as mid-2018, as our Government Instability Risk indicator and polling both indicate, the Democratic Party’s one-seat legislative plurality is at risk,” say the authors of the report. “With this risk expected to be nearly the same as in 2016, the potential for losing seats is real and would weaken the government.”

Such weak government could have a direct impact on regional politics and economics, with both North Korea and the U.S.-China trade conflict weighing in on the economy and influencing Koreans’ approval of their current President Moon Jae-in.

No. 2: China and Taiwan

On Jan. 11, Taiwan‘s president Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party was re-elected, and subsequently said she would maintain her tough stance against China and try to ensure even more independence from Beijing.

That development poses regional political risks, say the authors of the GeoQuant report, since the Chinese government will not approve of such policies. If Taipei would officially declare independence and change its current autonomous-state status to a fully independent nation, the response from Beijing could be extreme, as in 2005, when China authorized the use of force against Taiwan if it wanted to secede from the People’s Republic of China.

No. 1: Donald Trump Re-Election

According to GeoQuant, current U.S. President Donald Trump getting re-elected in 2020 constitutes one of the main global political risks of the year, a finding that follows a similar forecast released earlier this year. This is a very likely scenario, say analysts from the New York-based firm, although GeoQuant couldn’t yet factor in the potential impact of a Democratic candidate, as his or her name is not yet known.

GeoQuant also measured government instability in the U.S., which is projected to decline in 2020: “Although U.S. Government Instability Risk hit a historic peak around Trump’s impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives in Dec. 2019, by (Nov. 3 of) 2020 the indicator is currently projected to retreat below levels surrounding the 2016 presidential election — when incumbent Democrats lost the presidency to the GOP/Trump — as well as the 2018 midterms, when Trump’s GOP lost control of the House but held the Senate,” the analysis firm says in the report. The current administration is unlikely to lose the 2020 presidential elections, according to GeoQuant analysts.

Major Global Political Risks in 2020

1. Donald Trump Re-election

2. Taiwan Election

3. South Korea Politics

4. Poland Re-election

