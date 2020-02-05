Does the Endomorph Diet Work

Most women look forward to shopping for a wedding dress in the lead up to getting married. After all, it’s…

Most women look forward to shopping for a wedding dress in the lead up to getting married. After all, it’s one of the few chances many of us get to buy a fancy dress with a relatively large budget. But when I was recently talking with my friend Summer, she admitted that she found the whole thing somewhat painful. Her comment surprised me. I was at her wedding, and I know she looked amazing.

What surprised me even more were her further admissions of self-consciousness and most of all, of wishing her body was shaped differently. “I’d have eaten anything or nothing for weeks if I thought it would help,” she said, “but that’s just how I’m built.”

Talk to any of your female friends, and I bet you’ll hear similar laments. Even the 1% of your friends who aren’t trying (or hoping) to lose weight can easily list some aspects of themselves they’d like to “fix.” A bigger bum, a smaller bum, bigger breasts, smaller breasts, wider hips, more narrow hips — we all have something on our wish list.

It’s no wonder that a diet that focuses on your body shape or type is becoming all the rage. The endomorph diet is loosely based on research presented by the psychologist William Sheldon in the 1940s. He classified people into three body types: ectomorphs, mesomorphs and endomorphs. These classifications described people in terms of both their physical appearance and their personalities. In other words, his assertion was that people could be classified into one of three groups and this categorization described both internal and external qualities.

In Sheldon’s scheme, ectomorphs were the leanest and least shapely, with long limbs. They were also believed to be most likely to be introverted, artistic and anxious. Mesomorphs maintained relatively muscular body builds that were not as lean as ectomorphs’ bodies. They were also conceptualized as more likely to be adventurous and assertive. Sheldon described endomorphs as roundest in shape with wider hips and jolly, warm personalities. By today’s norms, ectomorphs would be viewed as very underweight, mesomorphs would be slightly underweight, and endomorphs would be pretty typical.

According to the endomorph diet, people with a higher percentage of body fat or a rounder physique have slower metabolisms, thus the so-called “excess calories” are more likely to convert to fat. The prescription for weight loss for endomorphs is to simply adjust their dietary intake to compensate for their bodies’ tendency to harbor excess weight. There are many, many problems with this classification scheme and any diet meant to address body shape or type.

Body Type Does Not Equal Function

First, it assumes that how people look is indicative of how their bodies function. Broad generalizations like this are dangerous, as it’s not possible to look at someone and assess their health. People’s body sizes are determined not only by their metabolisms, but also by a host of many complex factors, including everything from the medications they take to the amount of physical activity they participate in. Prescribing a dietary plan for someone based on the appearance of their body is misguided.

We Can’t Change Our Body Shape

A second problematic assumption of the endomorph diet is the assumption that people’s body shape is changeable. Although diet and exercise may affect our physical size and shape, it is likely to do so only within certain parameters. For example, we will not become shorter nor taller, we will not grow larger breasts, and we’re unlikely to change the general shape of our bodies without surgical intervention. To assume that our bodies are infinitely malleable and that achieving a culturally-prescribed beauty ideal will bring us not just greater health but also happiness is endorsing what body image researchers refer to as the m yth of transformation. It turns out that there is little research to support the notion that body shape or type can be transformed. Or that in doing so our lives will be unequivocally improved for the better.

Our Weight Isn’t Just About What We Eat

The endomorph diet also assumes that there’s a simple relationship between what we eat and our weight and shape. Mainstream publications make suggestions for endomorphs indicating that they may benefit from a nutrition plan that balances healthful fats, proteins and carbohydrates from fruits, vegetables, and unrefined, high-fiber foods. Among the foods endomorphs are told to avoid are white bread, heavily processed foods, soda and sports drinks, and oils high in saturated fats.

There’s really nothing problematic about these recommendations, aside from the fact that they really don’t apply to any one body type more than another. And there’s no reason to believe that they will significantly affect your body shape in any discernible way.

What You Weigh Is Not Your Fault

Perhaps the most concerning potential consequence of diets like the endomorph diet is the perpetuation of the cultural myth that it’s a person’s fault if they maintain a relatively higher weight. This oversimplifies complex psychological and physiological phenomenon and creates senseless justification for weight stigma and bias against people who are considered overweight. (These are biases that are not protected by policy nor legislation in 48 states in the U.S.)

Further, like many diet trends, the endomorph diet offers the facade of a solution to a problem that many individuals feel they have — namely with the shape of their body. However, clinical trials evaluating these claims and published research assessing the benefits of this diet for people with a particular body shape is entirely absent. Somatotype, or body shape, may be indicative of some physical health processes, but a lot more research is needed before it would make sense to recommend particular dietary modifications for particular body types.

Part of me wishes that the endomorph diet (or any diet) was as simple and effective as they are often made out to be. If Summer could simply eat less white bread and more vegetables and that would address her feelings of self-consciousness about her body, I’d recommend trying it. But we both know that there’s no scientific evidence to suggest that this is how our bodies work. I think that Summer also knows that both her and her dress were beautiful, and she was glowing with happiness on her wedding day. That kind of radiance is not a result of any diet.

