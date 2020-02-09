Decide When to Take the SAT, ACT

The college application process is a long and winding road. Considering the schedule of the average high school student, with…

The college application process is a long and winding road. Considering the schedule of the average high school student, with its admissions essays, athletics, extracurricular activities and other standardized tests like end-of-year Advanced Placement tests, when should you take the ACT or SAT?

For many college-bound high school students, preparing for college entrance exams begins with the PSAT in October of their sophomore or junior year. The PSAT does not directly have an impact on college applications, though the National Merit Scholarship is a sought-after award. A college-bound student, then, must still complete the ACT or SAT after sitting for the PSAT or PreACT.

Test As a Junior or Senior?

Students interested in earning a college degree should take the ACT or SAT in their junior or senior year of high school. They should adhere to a number of basic guidelines when deciding on a more specific exam date.

First, do not test until after you complete at least one practice exam with results at or near your goal score. If you are routinely seeing results under your target score, you are not ready.

Second, aim to finish all the high school courses tested on the ACT or SAT before you sit for that particular exam. This is particularly key with advanced math topics like statistics and trigonometry.

Third, you should be comfortable with the involved testing processes and procedures, as well as confident that you are at a point physically and mentally where you can do well on either test. If you are genuinely concerned about your performance rather than just the routine nervous feelings, waiting is probably a wise option.

Beyond these basic guidelines, there are four other steps to take when considering the timing of the SAT or ACT:

— Begin as soon as possible.

— Consider your PreACT or PSAT experience.

— Assess scholarship implications.

— Retake as necessary.

Begin As Soon As Possible

The early completion of your standardized test-taking — and the prep that entails — is a significant benefit as you create your short list of schools. Many aspects of the college application process will proceed far more smoothly once you know what test scores you will use.

While it is true that your admissions essay, grades and letters of recommendation play critical roles in your application, very high or very low scores can eliminate certain schools or make “stretch” colleges more realistic. Your exam results can thus help narrow or broaden your higher education options.

Consider Your PreACT or PSAT Experience

The ideal situation for a student is to do very well on the ACT or SAT on his or her first attempt. This frees you to then concentrate on other elements of your application.

Whether or not you will ultimately achieve your goal score on your first try rests on a number of factors, but one of the best early indicators is your PreACT or PSAT score. The PreACT and PSAT are useful barometers for your readiness for the full SAT or ACT.

If you did very well on the PreACT or PSAT, consider selecting the next available exam date for the ACT or SAT in your junior year. Act while your memory and test-taking skills are fresh. If you do well, you can move on. If you do not do as well as you hoped, however, you will have ample time to improve your results.

Assess Scholarship Implications

As you consider when to take the ACT or SAT, be sure to think about scholarship opportunities as well. Certain states offer full or partial scholarships to state schools based largely on a combination of GPA and standardized test scores.

Residents of Arkansas, for example, are eligible for a scholarship of up to $10,000 per academic year toward tuition, fees, and room and board at any college in the state if they score above a certain level on the ACT or SAT and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Taking entrance exams early in your junior year allows you to better pursue such opportunities.

Retake As Necessary

There is no rule about how many tests are too many. Roughly speaking, however, sitting for the SAT or ACT more than three times indicates poor planning. Remember that most colleges and scholarship programs will consider your highest score.

Beginning in September 2020, both the ACT and the SAT will superscore test-takers’ results. If you completed the exam as a junior, but fell short of the mark necessary to be a competitive applicant at your first-choice schools, retake the exam as a senior after further study.

Overall, the best strategy for the SAT and ACT is to take your chosen test as early as possible. This enables you to better focus your time and resources on other parts of the college prep process.

However, remember that you can generally sit for the ACT or SAT through November or December of your senior year, if necessary. A high score as a senior is better than a mediocre score as a junior — and planning, as always, is key.

