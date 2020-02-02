Crafting a 2 Weeks’ Notice Email

When you decide to quit a job, most companies require you to submit an official letter of resignation. Ideally, you…

When you decide to quit a job, most companies require you to submit an official letter of resignation. Ideally, you should tell your supervisor in person about your decision to resign and then provide a resignation letter in writing after your meeting.

But in some circumstances — such as when you have to tell your boss about your decision right away and don’t have time to draft a formal letter — sending a two-weeks’ notice email may be appropriate. Below is a step-by-step process that can guide you in how to write a two weeks’ notice email so that you know what to include in your resignation email, how to structure it and some specific examples you might consider using.

What to Include in Your Two Weeks’ Notice Email

In some cases, when you decide to leave a job, you may have negative feelings about your boss, company or colleagues that led to your decision. Regardless of whether you feel angry about events that happened in the office, it’s best to leave those details out of your letter. Instead, focus on providing the three key details that your employer will need to know about your resignation:

— A statement in writing that confirms your decision to resign from your position in the company.

— The date that will be your last day at the company.

— Transition information in terms of handing off big projects to other staff members.

How to Structure Your Two Weeks’ Notice Email

To structure your resignation email, begin by filling out the subject line with a clear statement that you are giving notice. You might simply put “Two Weeks’ Notice” or “Notice of Resignation” in the subject line.

Open your email with a standard salutation addressed to your immediate supervisor. If you prefer, you can write this opening more formally as “Dear Ms. Smith,” or if you have a closer working relationship with your supervisor, you can begin with “Hi Jane.”

Next, state that you are leaving the company and that this email serves as your two weeks’ notice, if you are providing your employer with the standard amount of notice. (Or, if you are providing a different length of notice, such as one week or three weeks, be sure that’s clearly stated and matches your subject line.)

Provide the exact date that will be your last date of employment at the company.

Share transition details, such as naming backup colleagues to whom you plan to hand off specific projects and assignments that are currently on your plate. You might offer to provide your boss with a status update on each of your projects prior to your last day of employment.

If desired, give contact information so that the company can reach you with questions in the future.

Express gratitude for your tenure at the company and your boss’s assistance during your employment. Even if you are leaving because of problems that you experienced at work, it’s still important to say thank you as part of your resignation message.

Close with a formal sign off, such as “Sincerely” or “Best regards.”

Two Weeks’ Notice Email Sample

Subject: Notice of Resignation

Hi Jane,

As discussed earlier today, I am giving my two weeks’ notice and am resigning from my position as (role). My last day with the company will be (date).

In preparation for this transition, I plan to hand off my key projects to (name of person on the team). I’ll provide you with a list of my projects and their status prior to my last day. I’m happy to train a new hire if someone is available to train before my last day in the office.

If you need to reach me with questions, you can contact me at (personal email or phone number).

I have appreciated all of your support during my time at (company name), and wish you, the team and the company all the best.

Sincerely,

(Your name)

(Your email signature)

Short and to the Point Is Best

As you can see from the example above, keeping your two weeks’ notice email short and sweet — rather than delving into too many details, especially unpleasant ones — is the way to go. By avoiding a rehash of dissatisfaction with things that went wrong in the company or with your co-workers, you’ll end on a high note with your professionalism intact, which will come in handy should you need job references later.

