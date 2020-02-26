Countries Struggle to Develop a Vaccine for the New Coronavirus

More than 80,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 2,800…

More than 80,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 2,800 have died from complications. Yet there is no coordinated international effort to develop a vaccine, and the race to find one is creating another opportunity for Big Pharma companies to make profits and smaller actors to make their mark, health care experts say.

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that a vaccine is not likely to solve a coronavirus pandemic and that an actual drug might contain the virus much sooner than a vaccine.

“Optimistically, the fastest a vaccine could be made would be in 18 to 24 months, which would still be extremely fast by historical standards as vaccine development is taking one to two decades,” says Jason McLellan, associate professor of molecular biosciences at the University of Texas–Austin. McLellan recently mapped the part of the virus that attaches to humans, together with his team and a group of researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Several countries launched efforts to develop a vaccine after China released the virus’s genetic code in January. Researchers from countries such as the United States, Australia and various nations in Europe are working alongside their Chinese counterparts to create the first vaccine that can treat the virus.

“Scientists in academia, industry and governments are all trying to create a vaccine,” McLellan says. “There are many different ways of making vaccines, different ways of delivering them, and everybody has their own mission and proprietary knowledge so it’s somewhat of a competition.”

This competition could bring about tremendous profits for pharmaceutical companies. U.S. biotech firm Gilead Sciences saw its shares rise nearly 5% on Monday after an official from the World Health Organization said remdesvir, the drug that the company produces, could help treat patients infected with COVID-19. On Tuesday, the National Health Institute announced it has begun a clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of this drug.

Several large pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. are working to produce a vaccine that will also be profitable, while other smaller biotechnology firms that have announced progress in this space are seeing their stock prices rise.

In Australia, researchers at the University of Queensland have recently produced a vaccine candidate for COVID-19, aiming to produce it at a larger scale for additional testing. The initiative was co-funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations or CEPI, a public-private coalition headquartered in Norway that wants to derail epidemics by speeding up the development of vaccines.

“Given the rapid global spread of the nCoV-2019 virus the world needs to act quickly and in unity to tackle this disease,” said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of CEPI, in a statement.

The U.K. government pledged $52 million to support global research of coronavirus vaccines, diagnostics and treatments. In China, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company announced in February that it had successfully produced another vaccine candidate for COVID-19. Researchers in Hong Kong developed a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in January.

“We don’t know what’s going to work,” McLellan says. “We need to have a lot of people trying many different things to create the most efficacious vaccines in the shortest amount of time possible.”

As of Feb. 27, there are more than 600 new cases confirmed outside of China, with Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan reporting the highest spikes in infected patients. South Korea announced it currently has more than 1,500 cases; Japan reported more than 700 people infected, while Italy has 400 confirmed cases.

U.S. officials announced on Wednesday that they may have found the first coronavirus case of unknown origin: a Californian patient who hasn’t recently traveled to an affected country nor gotten in contact with a person known to have carried the novel coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, working together to find a solution for this global health concern should be an international priority.

“We need to come together to fight a common enemy that does not respect borders, ensure that we have the resources necessary to bring this outbreak to an end and bring our best science to the forefront to find shared answers to shared problems,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, recently said at a forum. “Research is an integral part of the outbreak response.”

