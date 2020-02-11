Coronavirus Stocks: Companies Most Affected by the Outbreak

While the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in China sparked fear on Wall Street, investors have scaled back some…

While the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in China sparked fear on Wall Street, investors have scaled back some of their concerns.

That said, there are certainly still a number of “coronavirus stocks” that will be materially hurt by the new viral outbreak of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The virus, which first appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019, is a close cousin to the severe acute respiratory syndrome, commonly known as SARS.

For the average investor, it’s arguably more important to highlight stocks hurt by coronavirus — companies with core operations that are materially affected by the sudden, scary new bug.

By no means are the following companies an all-encompassing list. In fact, some of the names most catalyzed by coronavirus have been small-cap health care stocks or medical supply companies that saw speculative run-ups in their stock price.

From household names to overseas firms, what follows are a handful of businesses feeling the pain as the impact of coronavirus ripples throughout the global economy.

“Gaming companies, travel companies and retail have all pulled back,” says Raj Gupta, executive director and research analyst for William O’Neil + Co., highlighting a few affected industries.

“We can expect companies to discuss the impact of the virus on earnings growth as earnings season progresses,” Gupta says.

Here are five stocks affected adversely by the coronavirus:

— Carnival Corp. (CCL)

— Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

— Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

— Euronav (EURN)

— Nike (NKE)

Carnival Corp. (CCL)

Diamond Princess, a cruise ship owned and operated by Princess Cruises, which is in turn owned by Carnival, is currently quarantined at a dock just off of Japan. More than 200 passengers had come down with coronavirus as of Thursday morning, making it home to more coronavirus cases than any country besides China.

Now down about 17% since mid-January, CCL stock has been punished by the markets as the unfortunate situation has developed. The quarantine has now lasted more than a week on the ship, which carries about 3,600 people.

While the Diamond Princess nightmare makes CCL somewhat unique, it’s far from the only name in the travel industry bound to take a hit as people avoid travel around Asia.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Gambling giant Wynn Resorts is also one of the coronavirus stocks suffering financially from the outbreak. Once synonymous with Las Vegas, Wynn and other big-name gaming players have shifted their core business to China’s Macao territory, which quickly became a gambling haven and now does about seven times more business than Vegas.

So it hurts when the government makes every Macao casino shut down.

“Since the casino shutdown in China, Wynn Resorts has been losing $2.6 million a day,” says Kevin Koehler, associate portfolio manager at Miracle Mile Advisors.

It’s tough to hide a total shutdown of Macao casinos, and Wynn, as well as many of its competitors, has felt the swift wrath of Wall Street.

“The stock declined roughly 15% from its peak, and one-third of Wynn Resorts’ employees work in currently shuttered casinos,” Koehler says.

He emphasizes, however, that if and when the coronavirus threat goes away, Wynn’s business should return to normal, and share prices are likely to bounce back faster than your average stock.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

“Yum China, the parent company of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, lost approximately 15% of its market value this year, stemming from coronavirus fears,” Koehler says.

It’s no shock that a company with the word “China” in its name might be impacted more by coronavirus than the average U.S. stock, but it is alarming to fathom just how material this viral scare — affecting a small segment of China’s population — can be to a near $20 billion company.

“Thirty percent of their stores have already shut down, which will undoubtedly hurt the company’s forecasted revenue going forward. Similar to Wynn, we predict that Yum China will take more of a short-term hit, and once the coronavirus has passed, sales and revenue will pick back up,” Koehler says.

Euronav (EURN)

Two other parts of the economy hit by the new SARS-like bug have been shipping and energy. The inevitable slowdown in China’s economy after the largest quarantine in human history means less activity and lower demand for goods and services.

For that reason, the shipping industry has been sold off by traders and oil prices have been plunging. That said, this combination has led to some unprincipled selling, according to J. Mintzmyer, analyst of Value Investor’s Edge on Seeking Alpha.

“In the past three to four weeks, we’ve seen the market cap drop by $800 million, which is the level of earnings we could reasonably expect in about two average years of profits,” Mintzmyer says.

“Although the coronavirus is a threat that needs to be taken seriously, I believe that shipping stocks on average have massively overreacted to the news and that there are numerous selective buying opportunities,” Mintzmyer says.

Nike (NKE)

Last and certainly not least by market cap, the $150 billion-plus Nike is an example of how retailers, and even globally formidable retailers, can be hit by a “black swan”-type event like coronavirus.

“Nike has temporarily closed about half of [its] company-owned stores and stores managed by partners in China,” Gupta says.

“The stores that are open are operating under reduced hours and have seen reductions in foot traffic,” Gupta says. “There’s no timetable for the closures and reduced hours.”

About 17% of Nike revenue comes from China, which is also its fastest-growing region, Gupta says, noting that China produces about 20% of Nike’s products as well.

The Takeaway

While the situation seems to be calming down, the coronavirus remains a major strain on the global economy. Under Armour ( UA, UAA) issued a soft 2020 outlook just this week, in part due to the infamous outbreak. It reflects just how sensitive today’s interconnected economy is, and how U.S. investors need to keep apprised of global events when making portfolio decisions.

Even now, after markets have apparently shrugged off the issue that was dominating headlines a week or two ago, there are patients with coronavirus that span the globe. Risks may have been overestimated in some stocks, but unfortunately, this ordeal isn’t over yet.

Correction 02/13/20: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the owner of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Update 02/13/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.