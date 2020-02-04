Companies With the Best Retirement Plans

A 401(k) plan is one of the most convenient ways to stash away dollars for retirement. Funds contributed to the…

A 401(k) plan is one of the most convenient ways to stash away dollars for retirement. Funds contributed to the account can be deducted from your taxable income that year, and the money can be put in investments with the goal of growing your savings over time. But perhaps the biggest motivator to contribute to a 401(k) plan is an employer’s 401(k) match.

Many firms offer to match employee contributions to the 401(k) plan. Typically the employer contributes a certain amount to the employee’s 401(k) plan based on formulas and policies set by the company.

The Typical 401(k) Match

When an employer decides to offer a 401(k) plan for its workers, there are different types of plans on the market to choose from. “Many companies have adopted the safe harbor matching rules,” says Tim Clairmont, a wealth advisor and CEO of Clear Financial Partners in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Through a safe harbor 401(k) plan, the employer can choose to make a 3% contribution based on eligible pay for all eligible employees. This means the firm will set aside 3% of your salary in the 401(k) plan, regardless of whether you contribute to it. If you have this type of plan and your salary is $50,000, the company will automatically put $1,500 (3% of $50,000) into your 401(k) plan each year.

A second type of safe harbor plan is based on the employee contribution. “A typical match for a 401(k) plan is 100% of the first 3% that an employee defers, and then 50% on the next 2% they may defer,” says David Zavarelli, a financial planner at LPL Financial in Danbury, Connecticut. If your salary is $50,000 and you contribute 3% of it to this type of plan, your individual contribution will be $1,500. The company would match that contribution 100% and put in an additional $1,500. If you contribute 2% more of your salary, or $1,000, the company would include a 50% match, which would be $500. In all, you would have a total of $4,500 in the account. Of that amount, $2,500 would be from your personal contribution, and $2,000 would be from the employer.

Generous Employer 401(k) Matches

Some companies choose to offer higher matches to recruit and reward employees. Here are examples of five companies with generous employer 401(k) matches:

— Amgen.

— Boeing.

— BOK Financial.

— Farmers Insurance.

— Ultimate Software.

Amgen

Amgen employees with a 401(k) plan receive an employer 401(k) contribution worth 5% of their eligible pay from the company, even if they don’t contribute anything themselves. Plus, employees who contribute to the plan receive a 100% match on the first 5% of their eligible salary that they save in the plan. An Amgen employee who saves 5% of his paychecks in the 401(k) plan could end up with 401(k) contributions worth as much as 15% of his salary.

Boeing

Boeing automatically contributes 3% to 5% of pay to a 401(k) account on behalf of 401(k) participants. The company also provides a 75% match on the first 8% of eligible pay an employee contributes. Many employees receive company contributions totaling up to 9% to 11% of their salary.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial’s 401(k) match is based on the number of years of service. The company will match up to 6% of an employee’s salary. For those who have worked less than four years, the company matches 50%, and from four to 10 years, the match is 100%. Employees who have worked 10 to 14 years receive a 150% match. Workers with 15 or more years of service receive a 200% match.

Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance offers a 4% base match, meaning it contributes 4% of an employee’s eligible pay, regardless of whether the employee contributes. In addition, Farmers matches contributions dollar for dollar up to 6% of an employee’s eligible pay. In all, if an employee builds on the 4% base contribution and contributes 6% of his salary, the employee will save a total of 16% of eligible pay each year.

Ultimate Software

Employees can receive a 45% match on every dollar they contribute to their 401(k) plan through Ultimate Software. The company doesn’t include any caps on the match. The only limit on the match is the IRS contribution limit, which is $19,500 in 2020, or $26,000 if you qualify to make catch-up contributions at age 50 and older.

